Zepbound Approved as First Drug for Sleep Apnea in Obese Adults

FDA Approves First Medication for Obstructive Sleep Apnea
Go to source). According to Sally Seymour, M.D., Director of the Division of Pulmonology, Allergy, and Critical Care at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, this approval introduces the first pharmacological treatment option for select individuals with obstructive sleep apnea—a major advancement in patient care. The treatment was developed by Eli Lilly and Company.
How Zepbound Works to Improve Sleep ApneaObstructive sleep apnea occurs when airflow is restricted due to upper airway blockage during sleep, resulting in repeated breathing pauses. Though anyone can be affected, it is more prevalent among individuals who are overweight or obese.
Zepbound functions by targeting hormone receptors related to appetite regulation, specifically glucagon-like peptide-1 and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide—helping to curb hunger and food intake. This reduction in body weight, in turn, leads to improvements in obstructive sleep apnea symptoms.
Zepbound’s approval is supported by findings from two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials involving 469 adults without type 2 diabetes. One group included participants already using positive airway pressure (the current standard for moderate to severe cases), while the other group comprised those unwilling or unable to use it. Both groups received either 10 or 15 milligrams of Zepbound or a placebo on a weekly basis for one year.
Reductions in Apnea Events and Body WeightThe effectiveness of Zepbound was primarily assessed by changes in the apnea hypopnea index, a metric that records the frequency of apnea and hypopnea episodes per hour during sleep, at the 52-week mark. Participants treated with Zepbound experienced statistically and clinically significant improvements in their apnea hypopnea index compared to those receiving the placebo. More individuals using Zepbound saw either complete remission or milder forms of obstructive sleep apnea, along with notable symptom resolution.
Participants also saw substantial weight loss, far exceeding that of those in the placebo group. The improvement in sleep apnea symptoms is strongly linked to this weight reduction, further highlighting the drug's dual benefit.
Potential Risks and Side Effects of ZepboundZepbound is associated with several common side effects, including:
- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or constipation
- Abdominal pain or discomfort
- Fatigue
- Burping
- Injection site reactions
- Hair loss
- Hypersensitivity reactions (e.g., rash or fever)
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)
Warnings for Specific Health ConditionsZepbound is contraindicated for individuals with a known severe allergic response to tirzepatide or any of its ingredients. Patients experiencing signs of a severe allergic reaction should discontinue use immediately and seek medical help.
Additional warnings associated with Zepbound include increased risk of pancreatitis, gallbladder disorders, hypoglycemia (particularly when combined with insulin or insulin-stimulating medications), acute kidney injury, worsening of diabetic retinopathy in those with type 2 diabetes mellitus, and potential for suicidal thoughts or behaviors.
There is also a risk of pulmonary aspiration during general anesthesia or deep sedation. Patients should consult their healthcare providers if they experience symptoms suggestive of pancreatitis or gallstones.
Those using insulin alongside Zepbound should discuss dose adjustments with their physician to avoid dangerously low blood sugar levels. Health professionals are advised to monitor patients with kidney disease, diabetic eye conditions, or a history of depression and suicidal ideation. Patients should also notify their provider about any planned surgeries or medical procedures.
To sum up, the approval of Zepbound by the US FDA, marks a significant milestone in the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea in adults with obesity. By effectively reducing body weight and decreasing breathing disturbances during sleep, Zepbound offers a promising non-device-based therapeutic option for this challenging condition. However, healthcare providers must consider the potential side effects and contraindications when prescribing this medication.
Reference:
- FDA Approves First Medication for Obstructive Sleep Apnea - (https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/fda-approves-first-medication-obstructive-sleep-apnea)
Source-Medindia