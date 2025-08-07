Zepbound Approved as First Drug for Sleep Apnea in Obese Adults

Zepbound becomes the first medication approved by the US FDA to treat obstructive sleep apnea in adults with obesity, reducing apnea events through weight loss.

Highlights: Zepbound approved for treating obstructive sleep apnea in adults with obesity

approved for treating obstructive sleep apnea in adults with obesity Significant reduction in apnea hypopnea index observed after 52 weeks of use

Weight loss achieved with Zepbound linked to improvement in sleep apnea symptoms

Did You Know?

Over 52 weeks, adults with obesity who used Zepbound had a drop in breathing interruptions during sleep and many reached complete or mild sleep apnea resolution. #zepbound #obstructivesleepapnea #medindia’

How Zepbound Works to Improve Sleep Apnea

Reductions in Apnea Events and Body Weight

Potential Risks and Side Effects of Zepbound

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or constipation

Abdominal pain or discomfort

Fatigue

Burping

Injection site reactions

Hair loss

Hypersensitivity reactions (e.g., rash or fever)

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

Warnings for Specific Health Conditions

