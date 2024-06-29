Can Coffee Counteract the Health Risks of Sitting All Day?

Highlights: Drinking coffee daily may reduce the increased mortality risk associated with sitting for six or more hours

Does Drinking Coffee Mitigate the Side Effects of Prolonged Sitting?

Health Benefits of Coffee

Years of sedentary behavior, such as sitting in an office chair or lazing on a couch, can have negative long-term health consequences. A recent study suggests that integrating a regular cup of coffee into your daily routine may lessen these detrimental effects (1).Researchers from Soochow University in China studied over 10,000 people in the United States. They discovered that drinking coffee daily could guard against the negative consequences of sitting for six or more hours each day. The findings indicate that sedentary coffee consumers are 1.58 times less likely to die from all causes over 13 years than individuals who do not drink coffee but spend equivalent amounts of time sitting.The researchers claim that their study is the first to assess the possible health advantages of coffee in reducing the increased risk of death linked with extended sitting. By analyzing nationally representative long-term health data from the United States, the researchers discovered that coffee drinking effectively eliminates the relationship between a sedentary lifestyle and mortality from cardiovascular disease and other causes."This is particularly remarkable given that even regular exercise might not fully shield against the long-term health risks of extended sitting, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, or stroke," according to the study participants.Among the 10,639 participants in the study, those who sat for more than eight hours a day had a higher chance of dying from all causes, including cardiovascular disease, than those who sat for fewer than four hours per day. This supports prior studies, but the study discovered a new finding: the health consequences of sitting were considerable "only among adults who did not consume coffee."Participants who had a sedentary lifestyle and drank coffee had a lower chance of dying from cardiovascular disease, independent of the amount of coffee drunk. Surprisingly, people who consumed more than two and a half cups of coffee per day had a reduced risk of all-cause death than non-coffee drinkers who sat for at least six hours per day.While the study does not provide a definite explanation for why coffee may have this beneficial impact, other research using huge datasets has connected coffee drinking to longer, healthier lives. Caffeine has been linked to a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, and even decaffeinated coffee includes antioxidants that may improve metabolism and reduce inflammation. Some chemicals found in coffee may also protect the brain from degenerative disorders like Parkinson's.Despite these positive links, more research is needed to determine the precise mechanisms and ideal dosage for the health benefits of coffee. For example, earlier this year, another study discovered that those with colorectal cancer who drank at least five cups of coffee per day had a 32% lower risk of recurrence than those who drank fewer than two cups. Furthermore, three to five cups of coffee per day were connected to the biggest reduction in all-cause mortality, with the advantages diminishing after five drinks."Given that coffee is a complex compound, further research is needed to explore this miracle compound," the Soochow University researchers stated.The study was published in, and it highlights coffee's potential as a simple yet effective way to prevent the health hazards associated with sedentary living.Source-Medindia