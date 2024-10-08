About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: No One Should Face Breast Cancer Alone

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: No One Should Face Breast Cancer Alone

Written by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Oct 8 2024 2:45 PM

Highlights:
  • October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with the theme focusing on support for those affected
  • Key events include Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day and Men’s Breast Cancer Awareness Week
  • The Global Breast Cancer Initiative aims to reduce mortality rates and improve early detection and comprehensive care
Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) is a global event celebrated annually in October with the view to creating awareness on the menace of breast cancer, its effect and the need for detection and support. The theme for 2024 is “No One Should Face Breast Cancer Alone”, to raise awareness of the disease and show support for those affected (1 Trusted Source
WHO Global Breast Cancer Initiative: Breast cancer awareness month

Go to source).
The primary goals of the campaign include:
  • For those diagnosed with breast cancer, including metastatic breast cancer, to provide support.
  • Raising awareness of the community concerning the factors that cause breast cancer.
  • Promoting the regular mammograms among women aged 40 and older or earlier according to risk factors.

Key Dates for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day (October 13)


Awareness of this day is mostly towards women with metastatic breast cancer and such women account for 168,000 in the United States. Its purpose is to educate people about the requirement to receive more finances for supporting the research and developing various management types for metastatic breast cancer.

Men’s Breast Cancer Awareness Week (October 17–23)


We also recall that the disease, mentioned by Joe Biden this week, is not peculiar to female sex only; in the USA alone, some 2,790 men were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024. This mission is to wake up a population to the reality that men too can get breast cancer to eliminate the stereotype of a disease that is thought to be a preserve of women only.


History of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month was initiated in October 1985 officially as a week-long awareness crusade by the American Cancer Society and Imperial Chemical Industries. It has later grown to expand for one month every year. The pink ribbon, which is associated with breast cancer nowadays, was launched in 1992 by Alexandra Penney and Evelyn Lauder to raise people's awareness and the sistership between the women with breast cancer.


Controversies Surrounding Breast Cancer Awareness Month

While many people state that they get support and feel solidarity through BCAM events, others claim that we lose essential focus on research through pink ribbons and merchandise. Critiques include:

Pinkwashing: Business people putting pink ribbons on their products knowing that those products could increase the risk of breast cancer.

Emotional Impact: Some people get irritated with pink-themed campaigns and appreciate generic year-round projects that are dedicated to awareness of research and support.


Global Breast Cancer Initiative (GBCI)

The GBCI was introduced in 2021 by WHO with a vision of cutting breast cancer mortality rate by 2.5% annually in 2040 thereby saving 2.5 million lives through:
  • Health Promotion for Early Detection: More people getting to know about earlier signs of cancer.
  • Timely Diagnosis: The provision of timely diagnosis for the efficiency of the treatment.
  • Comprehensive Management: Delivering comprehensive and complex patients’ care.
The theme for 2024, "No One Should Face Breast Cancer Alone," underscores the importance of community involvement and continued efforts to improve breast cancer care and support for all individuals impacted by the disease. It is a time not only for awareness but also for action, reflection, and commitment to combating breast cancer globally.

Reference:
  1. WHO Global Breast Cancer Initiative: Breast cancer awareness month - (https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2024/10/01/default-calendar/who-global-breast-cancer-initiative--breast-cancer-awareness-month)
