Breaking the Silence: The Fight Against Violence Towards Women

Millions of women face violence every day, but despite this, they continue to fight for equality and hope for change.

Highlights: Over 51,100 women were killed in 2023 due to gender-based violence

Millions face abuse through trafficking, child marriage, and harmful practices

Ending violence is key to achieving equality and global development

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women



Did you know

Every 10 minutes, a #woman is killed due to gender-based #violence. #harassment #medindia’

Violence Against Women Every 10 Minutes

Everyday Gender-Based Violence

UN's Efforts to End Violence

