Say Goodbye to Period Bloating With These Expert-Recommended Foods

Potassium-Rich FoodsBloating mostly results from increased amounts of fluids in the body due to hormonal shifts. Food items that are rich sources of potassium that many nutritionists recommend include bananas, avocados, spinach, and sweet potatoes as they can help reduce the effects of sodium on the body. Sodium retains water in the body while potassium rids the body of water hence reducing cases of swelling.
Water-Rich FoodsAvoid taking too much fluid both during and before the time of preparation to help reduce the bloating. Dehydration makes your body hold water, which can cause inflammation that will worsen swelling. This is to ensure that you are always full of water-dense foods such as cucumbers, watermelon, celery, oranges, and other fruits and vegetables. These foods are effective for the elimination of toxins, and decreasing water accumulation within the body.
Ginger to Ease DiscomfortThis root which is used in such a variety of dishes contains compounds that are known to help loosen the muscles of the intestines. The compound ginger also has the benefit of stimulating the secretions of gastric enzymes. It can be taken in tea, smoothies, or food in some form and has been found to reduce discomfort significantly.
Peppermint Tea to Calm the MusclesThere is nothing like mint tea to calm the bloated stomach. As a result of containing menthol, it can relax muscles of the gastrointestinal tract thus no formation of gas and muscle cramps. Mint is a popular choice for teas for many people, including during menstruation, it is recommended that one take peppermint tea after meals or early in the morning.
These foods work because they eradicate the causes of bloated including water retention, poor digestion, and other discomforts in the intestines. They should be included in your diet to make that unique change before, during, or after your period.
Although the list below contains these nutritionist-approved foods, please seek advice from your healthcare provider before changing your diet, since some foods can contribute to the reduction of belly bloating, depending on your health situation.
