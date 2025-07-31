Bone Fracture Risk Spikes After Stopping Menopause Hormone Therapy

Fracture protection from menopausal hormone therapy vanishes within a year of stopping, with a temporary spike in fracture risk afterward.

Highlights: Menopausal hormone therapy lowers bone fracture risk during use

during use Fracture protection fades completely within one year of stopping therapy

completely within one year of stopping therapy Risk rises temporarily after discontinuation before declining over time

Fracture protection from #menopausal #hormone_therapy diminishes within just one year after stopping, with the risk of #fractures peaking around three years’ post-therapy.’

Fracture Risk Pattern Post Hormone Therapy

Analysis of 6 Million Women's Health Records

Fracture Risk Timeline and Implications

Supporting Treatment Decisions and Monitoring

Bone fracture protection offered by menopausal hormone therapy).Published in Lancet Healthy Longevity, experts at the School of Medicine, University of Nottingham, found thatcompared to those who never used it. Over time, this elevated risk reduces and eventually falls below that of never-users.This investigation, supported by the National Institute for Health and Care Research SPCR, examined the biological effects of menopause, particularly the drop in estrogen levels that can lead to both physical and psychological symptoms.Estrogen deficiency is also known to weaken bones with age. While the hormone component in therapy is recognized for reducing fracture risks during treatment, there are concerns tied to prolonged use, such as heightened risks of breast cancer and blood clots. As a result,Because of this, it’s important for patients and clinicians to understand the lasting impact of the treatment once it’s discontinued. Previous data was limited and often inconsistent, mostly covering the initial years after stopping hormone use.This new analysis examined data fromin the United Kingdom, allowing for. Researchers matched women who had a first-time fracture with others of the same age and from the same practice who had no record of fractures. The team then compared the use of hormone therapy among these groups.Dr. Yana Vinogradova, lead author and part of the Centre for Academic Primary Care at the School of Medicine, explained that. Notably, theDr. Vinogradova outlined that the