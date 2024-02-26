Hormone Therapy Can Help With Menopausal Depression

- Hormone therapy aids in managing both hot flashes and depressive symptoms in menopausal women
- No direct association was observed between menopausal stage and depression risk
- Women with natural menopause experience improved depressive symptoms with hormone therapy
The 2020 Menopausal Hormone Therapy Guidelines
Go to source).
Investigating Hormone Therapy's RoleWhile HT's effectiveness in managing hot flashes is well-documented, its impact on mood-related symptoms is less clear. The study aimed to address this gap by examining the role of HT in managing depressive symptoms during menopause. Hormonal influences on neurotransmitter-receptor pathways, coupled with the toll of physiological symptoms like hot flashes and genitourinary issues during menopause, are believed to contribute to mood disturbances.
Implications for Comprehensive Menopausal CareBased on these findings, the researchers concluded that HT, whether used alone or in combination with antidepressants, can improve both hot flashes and depressive symptoms associated with menopause. The study underscores the importance of addressing women's symptoms holistically rather than focusing solely on managing hot flashes.
Dr. Stephanie Faubion, the medical director for The Menopause Society, emphasized the study's significance, highlighting the beneficial effects of HT on mood symptoms during menopause and advocating for a comprehensive approach to symptom management.
Reference:
- The 2020 Menopausal Hormone Therapy Guidelines - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7475284/)
Source-Medindia