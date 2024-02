Hormone Therapy Can Help With Menopausal Depression

Highlights: Hormone therapy aids in managing both hot flashes and depressive symptoms in menopausal women

Investigating Hormone Therapy's Role



Implications for Comprehensive Menopausal Care

A recent study published in the journalsuggests that Hormone Therapy (HT) could be effective not only in managing hot flashes but also in alleviating depressive symptoms associated with menopause . Conducted in Ontario, Canada, the study involved 170 women from a menopause clinic, where 62% of participants showed signs of depression . Although these symptoms might not reach the severity of clinical depression, they significantly impact the quality of life and relationships ().While HT's effectiveness in managing hot flashes is well-documented, its impact on mood-related symptoms is less clear. The study aimed to address this gap by examining the role of HT in managing depressive symptoms during menopause. Hormonal influences on neurotransmitter-receptor pathways, coupled with the toll of physiological symptoms like hot flashes and genitourinary issues during menopause, are believed to contribute to mood disturbances.The study found no direct association between the stage of menopause and the risk of depression. However, it did identify correlations between depression and factors such as lower education levels and younger age. The addition of progestin to HT did not significantly affect its overall effectiveness. Notably, women experiencing natural menopause showed improvements in depressive symptoms, whereas those with iatrogenic menopause did not experience similar benefits.Based on these findings, the researchers concluded that HT, whether used alone or in combination with antidepressants , can improve both hot flashes and depressive symptoms associated with menopause. The study underscores the importance of addressing women's symptoms holistically rather than focusing solely on managing hot flashes.Dr. Stephanie Faubion, the medical director for The Menopause Society, emphasized the study's significance, highlighting the beneficial effects of HT on mood symptoms during menopause and advocating for a comprehensive approach to symptom management.Source-Medindia