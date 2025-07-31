World Breastfeeding Week: Make Breastfeeding a Joy, Not a Job!

World Breastfeeding Week 2025 celebrates the life-saving, planet-friendly power of breastfeeding.

Highlights: Breastfeeding lowers child mortality and prevents chronic diseases in mothers

WHO aims to raise exclusive breastfeeding to 70% by 2030

Supportive policies, ART for HIV+ mothers, and workplace reform are essential

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

World Breastfeeding Week (WBW)



Go to source Trusted Source



Did You Know?

Breastfeeding could prevent over 800,000 child deaths annually! #breastfeeding #breastfeedingweek #medindia’

Breastfeeding could prevent over 800,000 child deaths annually! #breastfeeding #breastfeedingweek #medindia’ Advertisement Challenges and Realities In today's fast-paced, technology-driven global society, numerous barriers exist to breastfeeding. Medical Birthing : Early initiation of breastfeeding is mostly disrupted by C-sections.

: Early initiation of breastfeeding is mostly disrupted by C-sections. Workplace Constraints : Reduced maternity leave time, insufficient time to pump milk, and lactation room constraints can inhibit the process of continued breastfeeding for working mothers.

: Reduced maternity leave time, insufficient time to pump milk, and lactation room constraints can inhibit the process of continued breastfeeding for working mothers. Aggressive Formula Milk Marketing : Sociocultural influences, as well as modernization's view of feeding as a sin, lead to the use of formula milk instead of breastmilk.

: Sociocultural influences, as well as modernization's view of feeding as a sin, lead to the use of formula milk instead of breastmilk. Digital Distractions: Screen time can affect both caregivers and infants, impacting bonding and responsive feeding. Nevertheless, breastfeeding still manages to adapt. New applications, such as mobile health (mHealth) applications and virtual lactation support groups, as well as policy frameworks like the WHO International Code of Marketing of Breast-milk Substitutes, aim to reinforce breastfeeding support within today’s settings ( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

World Breastfeeding Week 2025



Go to source Trusted Source

Advertisement Breastfeeding Benefits Breast milk is highly nutritious for a child’s health; no amount of outside foods or healthy diets can give the strength or benefits that breast milk can!



Child Health Benefits

Breastfeeding has many important benefits for children. As per statistics,breast fed babies are higher in intelligence tests by 3.4 points. In a study conducted in Belarus, children in a breastfeeding support program scored 7.5 points higher on verbal IQ at age six and a half. Breastfeeding shields against infections as well. Exclusive breastfeeding can lower the risk of being hospitalized for pneumonia by 67% in low- and middle-income countries. Breastfeeding any amount can prevent the risks of respiratory infections by 70%. Babies in India who were exclusively breastfed and less than 6 months old were 74 percent less likely to develop acute respiratory infections .



Long-Term Disease Prevention

There are also health benefits associated with long-term breastfeeding. Babies who were breastfed are less likely to develop diabetes (type 2) in adulthood by 35%. It aids in the prevention of obesity during childhood and adulthood. Breastfeeding is associated with a 24% reduction in the likelihood of overweight or obesity in low- and middle-income nations.



Maternal Health Benefits

Continued breastfeeding for more than 12 months lowers the chances of breast and ovarian cancer. It also reduces the chances of hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes ( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Breastfeeding in the Modern World



Go to source Trusted Source





Road to 2030: Global Breastfeeding Goals The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken an initiative to increase the overall population of breastfed infants. Their goal is to increase the number of breastfed babies by 2030, as per the data from 2020.



These initiatives are taken because breastfeeding can prevent many diseases early on by giving the baby a healthy start. The immunity provided by breast milk is far superior to that offered by vaccines or medications. Research shows that breastfeeding benefits not only the baby but also the mother.



HIV and Breastfeeding

HIV-positive mothers in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) can also feed while receiving treatment and taking part in successful antiretroviral therapy (ART). Even in such situations, the World Health Organization promotes breastfeeding because the risk outweighs the benefit—especially when there are safe alternatives such as formula feeding, which is not affordable. The chances of HIV transmission to the infant via breast milk decrease dramatically with consistent ART, and the baby infected with HIV acquires the essential protection against malnutrition, infection, and death at the early stages of his life. For the first 6 months of exclusive breastfeeding, use of complementary foods and breastfeeding should be done from 6 months onwards until at least 12 months and longer as long as ART is ongoing.



Supportive Interventions For Breast Feeding

Other supportive interventions like the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative, health worker counseling, peer support, and workplace policies significantly improve exclusive breastfeeding rates. WHO's 2030 targets could save 190,000 children's lives and prevent 20,000 maternal breast cancer deaths and generate $35 in returns for every $1 invested.



Why Every Feed Matters?

Internationally, only 44 percent of children below the age of six months are exclusively breastfed. The risk of infections among children, chronic illnesses in adults, and cancer risk among mothers are all mitigated by breastfeeding. It has the potential to avoid more than 800,000 deaths of children as per statistical analysis. In LMICs, where clean water and health care are scarce, it is life-saving; in high-income countries, it helps in the long-term health and minimizes healthcare expenditure ( ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Breastfeeding in a Global Context: Epidemiology, Impact, and Future Directions



Go to source Trusted Source





Strong Starts Begin with Strong Policies 1. Policy Advocacy

Enforce the International Code regulating formula marketing.

regulating formula marketing. Extend paid maternity leave and introduce paternity leave

and introduce Invest in Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiatives (BFHI). 2. Community & Family Support

Normalize breastfeeding in public and private spaces.

Train fathers, grandparents, and caregivers to become allies in breastfeeding. 3. Health System Strengthening

Equip frontline workers with lactation management skills.

Integrate breastfeeding into primary healthcare and emergency relief efforts. Breastfeeding is not just an initiative that should be prioritized; it is also a public health policy and a necessity of human rights.



And with new advances in maternal health education, accommodations in the workplace, and digital health, we are able to make breastfeeding a routine rather than an exception.



As we celebrate World Breastfeeding Week 2025, let us advocate for systems that allow every mother to breastfeed, and every baby to thrive.



References: World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) - (https://waba.org.my/wbw/) World Breastfeeding Week 2025 - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-breastfeeding-week/2025) Breastfeeding in the Modern World - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35679837/ ) Breastfeeding in a Global Context: Epidemiology, Impact, and Future Directions - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34973827/)



Source-Medindia

Each drop of breast milk serves as a building block for a healthier world. World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) is an annual global initiative coordinated by WABA (World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action), sponsored by WHO and UNICEF, which takes place from. The 2025 theme iswhich emphasizes the importance of breastfeeding in creating a healthier future ().