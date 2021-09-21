Pros and Cons of Menopausal Hormone Therapy

Advertisement

The research included showed that. But their risk of getting a stroke, blood clot, gallbladder disease, and breast and ovarian cancer is higher.According to the researchers, research on the impact of MHT on overall mortality in women aged up to 60, or in the ten years following the last menstrual period, was inconclusive.The general picture researchers provide is that the quality of the systematic research reviews that have been examined is low or moderately good only.Under current guidelines,The whole spectrum of effects along with women's values and preferences must be taken into account in treatment decisions.Non-hormonal therapies may also be considered. Clinically active researchers should also evaluate the strength of evidence in systematic reviews.Source: Medindia