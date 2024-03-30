Beauty at a Price? Hair Straightening Leaves Woman With Damaged Kidneys

- Routine hair-straightening sessions led to kidney damage in a healthy woman
- Glyoxylic acid in the treatment caused scalp burns and ulceration, with potential kidney toxicity
- Laboratory experiments with mice confirmed the harmful effects of glyoxylic acid exposure
Healthy Hair, Unhealthy Kidneys?In a startling medical revelation, a routine visit to a salon for hair straightening turned into a nightmare for a 26-year-old woman, resulting in kidney damage. The case, recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine, sheds light on the potential dangers lurking within common hair treatment products and calls for heightened awareness among consumers and regulatory bodies alike (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Kidney Injury and Hair-Straightening Products Containing Glyoxylic Acid
Go to source).
The Dangerous Chemical: Glyoxylic Acid's Role
Medical investigations revealed alarming findings: elevated levels of creatinine in her blood, indicating compromised kidney function. Despite showing no signs of infection and no urinary system blockages, the woman exhibited blood in her urine, prompting deeper scrutiny into the root cause of her condition.
The culprit? A straightening cream containing glyoxylic acid, a chemical known for its hair-altering properties. The acid, believed to have seeped through the woman's skin, wreaked havoc on her kidneys upon breakdown. To better understand this association, doctors conducted laboratory experiments involving mice, replicating the exposure to glyoxylic acid present in the hair product.
The results were concerning. Mice exposed to the hair product displayed elevated levels of creatinine in their blood within 28 hours, along with calcium oxalate monohydrate deposits in their kidneys, a sign of potential damage. In contrast, mice treated with petroleum jelly, serving as a control group, showed no such adverse effects.
Advocating for Safety: Calls for Product Regulation
While the woman's kidney function improved shortly after each salon visit, the incident underscores the urgent need for regulatory scrutiny and consumer awareness regarding the safety of hair treatment products containing glyoxylic acid. The medical team treating her has emphasized the necessity of caution, urging consumers to avoid such products and advocating for potential discontinuation from the market.
