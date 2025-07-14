Barbie Breaks Barriers With First Type 1 Diabetes Doll

Barbie introduces its first-ever doll with type 1 diabetes to empower and represent children managing chronic conditions.

Barbie® Introduces First-Ever Barbie Doll with Type 1 Diabetes to Expand Representation and Inspire More Children

Barbie's latest look? Bold, stylish, and real. With a #glucose monitor and #insulin pump, the new Type 1 Diabetes Barbie gives 300,000+ kids a chance to see themselves in the spotlight. #type1diabetes #representationmatters #matel #inclusivetoys #medindia’