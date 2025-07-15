Mediterranean or Plant-Based Diets Reduces Risk of Chronic Constipation

Forget fiber alone- Mediterranean and plant-based diets may naturally prevent constipation in older adults, according to a new study.

Highlights: Mediterranean and plant-based diets are linked to a lower risk of chronic constipation in adults over time

The benefits of these diets on constipation are independent of fiber intake

Western and inflammatory diets increase the risk of chronic constipation in aging adults

Did you know?

What is Chronic Constipation?

Role of Diet in Preventing Chronic Constipation

Diets Linked with Chronic Constipation

Diet to Prevent Constipation

