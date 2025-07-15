About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Mediterranean or Plant-Based Diets Reduces Risk of Chronic Constipation
Mediterranean or Plant-Based Diets Reduces Risk of Chronic Constipation

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jul 15 2025 1:40 AM

Forget fiber alone- Mediterranean and plant-based diets may naturally prevent constipation in older adults, according to a new study.

Highlights:
  • Mediterranean and plant-based diets are linked to a lower risk of chronic constipation in adults over time
  • The benefits of these diets on constipation are independent of fiber intake
  • Western and inflammatory diets increase the risk of chronic constipation in aging adults
Chronic constipation becomes more common with age. A new study conducted by Mass General Brigham researchers examines five standard diets to determine their effectiveness in preventing chronic constipation in middle- and older-aged adults. The researchers analyzed over 96,000 adults for several years to see how varied eating habits increase the chance of acquiring this chronic gastrointestinal disorder. They discovered that people who ate a Mediterranean or plant-based diet were less likely to experience constipation. Their findings are reported in Gastroenterology (1 Trusted Source
Dietary Patterns and Incident Chronic Constipation in Three Prospective Cohorts of Middle- and Older-aged Adults

Go to source).

What is Chronic Constipation?

"Chronic constipation affects millions of people and can significantly impact a patient's quality of life," stated senior author Kyle Staller, MD, MPH, of the Division of Gastroenterology at Massachusetts General Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system. "Our findings suggest that as we age, certain healthy diets may provide benefits to our gut beyond the known cardiovascular benefits."


Role of Diet in Preventing Chronic Constipation

It is well-documented that healthy diets help reduce constipation symptoms, but this is the first study to indicate that particular diets can prevent chronic constipation. "We have always assumed that the benefits of eating a healthy diet would be driven by fiber, but our analyses showed the benefit of these healthy diets on constipation was independent of fiber intake," according to Staller.

Lower Risk of Chronic Constipation

Diets Linked with Chronic Constipation

Using data from the Nurses' Health Study, Nurses' Health Study II, and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study, the researchers tracked dietary patterns in middle- and older-aged adults and looked at who developed chronic constipation, which was defined as symptoms lasting at least 12 weeks per year. The diets analyzed were the Mediterranean diet, plant-based diet, low-carb diet, Western diet, and inflammatory diet. Individuals who followed a Western or inflammatory diet were more likely to experience chronic constipation. Furthermore, subjects who followed a low-carb diet did not exhibit a significant effect.


Diet to Prevent Constipation

"Our findings suggest a diet rich in vegetables, nuts, and healthy fats may help prevent chronic constipation in middle- and older-age adults," according to Staller.

Reference:
  1. Dietary Patterns and Incident Chronic Constipation in Three Prospective Cohorts of Middle- and Older-aged Adults - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40615053/)

Source-Medindia


