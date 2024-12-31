Arugampul (Bermuda Grass): A Non-Hormonal Approach to Menopause

A breakthrough in menopausal care! A researcher from NIN Hyderabad has developed Durva Swaras, a non-hormonal Ayurvedic therapy using Bermuda grass, now patented. Safe, natural, and effective.
- Menopause occurs in women between 45 and 55 years of age which signifies the end of the reproductive years
- The global population of women over 50 has surpassed 1.2 billion as of 2023
- Durva swaras or durva juice refers to the fresh juice extracted from Bermuda grass or arugampul can be used to ease menopausal symptoms
Need for Safer Alternatives in Menopausal CareMenopause occurs in women between 45 and 55 years of age which signifies the end of the reproductive years. During menopause, there is a decline in estrogen levels which leads to symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings and vaginal dryness. The global population of women over 50 has surpassed 1.2 billion as of 2023, making menopausal syndrome a significant health issue.
The most common treatment for menopausal symptoms has traditionally been hormonal replacement therapy (HRT). HRT involves the administration of synthetic hormones to balance estrogen levels. It has many adverse effects including the increased risk of breast cancer, heart disease, stroke and liver complications. These risks have led to the restriction on the long-term use of HRT, making the need for safe alternatives.
The demand for non-hormonal therapy which is based on ayurvedic knowledge offers a safe, non-invasive alternative that addresses the root cause of menopausal symptoms while improving overall health.
Bermuda Grass/ Arugampul in Menopause ManagementThe non-hormonal therapy developed is a blend of Ayurvedic herbs, with the key being the Bermuda grass/ arugampul known for its restorative and healing properties. It balances the body's energy and eases the discomforts of menopause without introducing external hormones.
It also offers several benefits beyond easing menopausal symptoms, they are:
- Osteoporosis: It supports bone health by improving bone mineral density which is the main concern for menopausal women.
- Fatty Liver: This therapy helps reduce fat accumulation in the liver, thereby protecting the liver from potential damage.
- Metabolic Syndrome: This ayurvedic-based therapy addresses the root causes of metabolic syndrome, including obesity, insulin resistance and elevated blood pressure.
