Need for Safer Alternatives in Menopausal Care

Bermuda Grass/ Arugampul in Menopause Management

A researcher from the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad, developed a non-hormonal Ayurvedic-based therapy for menopausal syndrome.or durva juice refers to thein Ayurveda. This was(inventor exclusive rights to make, use, or sell their invention for a certain period) for use in menopausal symptom relief ().The therapy is globally recognized, with a shortlist nomination for the prestigious Alice and Albert Netter Prize by the European Society of Gynecology. This paves the way for more Ayurvedic-based solutions in women’s health.occurs in women between 45 and 55 years of age which signifies the. During menopause, there is awhich leads to symptoms such as. The global population of women over 50 has surpassed 1.2 billion as of 2023, making menopausal syndrome a significant health issue.The most common treatment for menopausal symptoms has traditionally been. HRT involves the. It has many adverse effects including the increased risk of breast cancer , heart disease, stroke and liver complications. These risks have led to the restriction on the long-term use of HRT, making theThe demand for non-hormonal therapy which is based on ayurvedic knowledge offers aThe non-hormonal therapy developed is a blend of Ayurvedic herbs, with the key being the Bermuda grass/ arugampul known for its restorative and healing properties. ItIt also offers several benefits beyond easing menopausal symptoms, they are:HRT is known for its side effects such as vaginal bleeding, liver issues, and an increased risk of cancer, but this Ayurvedic therapy is free from such risks. The non-hormonal formulation ensures that women can manage their menopausal symptoms without the adverse effects associated with synthetic hormone therapies.Source-Medindia