Arugampul (Bermuda Grass): A Non-Hormonal Approach to Menopause

Written by Dr. Navapriya S
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Dec 31 2024 3:07 PM

A breakthrough in menopausal care! A researcher from NIN Hyderabad has developed Durva Swaras, a non-hormonal Ayurvedic therapy using Bermuda grass, now patented. Safe, natural, and effective.

Highlights:
  • Menopause occurs in women between 45 and 55 years of age which signifies the end of the reproductive years
  • The global population of women over 50 has surpassed 1.2 billion as of 2023
  • Durva swaras or durva juice refers to the fresh juice extracted from Bermuda grass or arugampul can be used to ease menopausal symptoms
A researcher from the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Hyderabad, developed a non-hormonal Ayurvedic-based therapy for menopausal syndrome. Durva swaras or durva juice refers to the fresh juice extracted from Cynodon dactylon, a perennial grass commonly known as Bermuda grass or Durva grass or arugampul in Ayurveda. This was granted a patent (inventor exclusive rights to make, use, or sell their invention for a certain period) for use in menopausal symptom relief (1 Trusted Source
Pharmacological properties of durva swaras (Cynodon dactylon L. Pers.) in an ovariectomised rat model mimicking chronic menopausal syndrome

Go to source).
The therapy is globally recognized, with a shortlist nomination for the prestigious Alice and Albert Netter Prize by the European Society of Gynecology. This paves the way for more Ayurvedic-based solutions in women’s health.

What is Menopause?
Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for 12-months.

Need for Safer Alternatives in Menopausal Care

Menopause occurs in women between 45 and 55 years of age which signifies the end of the reproductive years. During menopause, there is a decline in estrogen levels which leads to symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings and vaginal dryness. The global population of women over 50 has surpassed 1.2 billion as of 2023, making menopausal syndrome a significant health issue.

The most common treatment for menopausal symptoms has traditionally been hormonal replacement therapy (HRT). HRT involves the administration of synthetic hormones to balance estrogen levels. It has many adverse effects including the increased risk of breast cancer, heart disease, stroke and liver complications. These risks have led to the restriction on the long-term use of HRT, making the need for safe alternatives.

The demand for non-hormonal therapy which is based on ayurvedic knowledge offers a safe, non-invasive alternative that addresses the root cause of menopausal symptoms while improving overall health.

Bermuda Grass/ Arugampul in Menopause Management

The non-hormonal therapy developed is a blend of Ayurvedic herbs, with the key being the Bermuda grass/ arugampul known for its restorative and healing properties. It balances the body's energy and eases the discomforts of menopause without introducing external hormones.

It also offers several benefits beyond easing menopausal symptoms, they are:
  • Osteoporosis: It supports bone health by improving bone mineral density which is the main concern for menopausal women.
  • Fatty Liver: This therapy helps reduce fat accumulation in the liver, thereby protecting the liver from potential damage.
  • Metabolic Syndrome: This ayurvedic-based therapy addresses the root causes of metabolic syndrome, including obesity, insulin resistance and elevated blood pressure.
HRT is known for its side effects such as vaginal bleeding, liver issues, and an increased risk of cancer, but this Ayurvedic therapy is free from such risks. The non-hormonal formulation ensures that women can manage their menopausal symptoms without the adverse effects associated with synthetic hormone therapies.

Reference:
  1. Pharmacological properties of durva swaras (Cynodon dactylon L. Pers.) in an ovariectomised rat model mimicking chronic menopausal syndrome - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34352715/)

