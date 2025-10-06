A large clinical trial found that a popular antioxidant supplement does not improve male fertility and may even lower pregnancy rates during critical treatment periods.

Highlights: Antioxidant supplement did not improve ongoing pregnancy rates

did not improve ongoing pregnancy rates Pregnancy rates declined during peak sperm development among men in the supplement group

Sperm vitality decreased with antioxidant use while other parameters remained unchanged

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Antioxidant Treatment and the Chance to Conceive in Men Seeking Fertility Care



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Men taking #antioxidant supplements had a 6% lower #pregnancy rate during the most crucial fertility window compared to those on placebo. #fertilitysupplements #malefertility #medindia’

Men taking #antioxidant supplements had a 6% lower #pregnancy rate during the most crucial fertility window compared to those on placebo. #fertilitysupplements #malefertility #medindia’

Oxidative Stress Theory and Antioxidant Hype

Fertility Techniques Used Among Male Participants

No Benefits and Potential Harms Observed

Sperm Health and Adverse Signals

Implications for Fertility Treatment Practices

Antioxidant Treatment and the Chance to Conceive in Men Seeking Fertility Care - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2839329)

Daily intake of a widely marketed antioxidant supplement showedcompared to placebo after six months of use. Notably, during the window when treatment effects should be optimal, pregnancy rates were significantly lower in the antioxidant group, raising concerns about the supplement’s effectiveness ().The randomized trial, conducted across 21 centers in the Netherlands and published in, includedseeking fertility support. Participants were given either a placebo or a supplement calledResults suggest antioxidant use may not just be ineffective, it may be counterproductive for male fertility.Male factor infertility contributes to approximately, with oxidative stress often suspected as a key culprit. Reactive oxygen species, which damage sperm DNA and membranes, have led to widespread use of antioxidant supplements aimed at neutralizing them.Despite the physiological basis, clinical trials testing antioxidant efficacy have yielded conflicting results due to small sample sizes and inconsistent designs. As demand for over-the-counter fertility boosters grows, there remains aThe SUMMER trial was a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized clinical trial that followed participants from May 2018 through December 2024. Men enrolled were undergoing assisted reproductive techniques such as intrauterine insemination, in vitro fertilization, or intracytoplasmic sperm injection.The study measured the ongoing pregnancy rate, defined as a viable pregnancy at 12 weeks, within six months of treatment initiation. Secondary metrics includedat various points throughout the trial period.After six months, the. Even more striking, during the 4–6 month sperm production window, pregnancy rates dropped further in the antioxidant group towith placebo.Among couples using in vitro fertilization or intracytoplasmic sperm injection, pregnancy rates after fresh embryo transfer were also lower in the antioxidant group. No significant difference was observed with frozen-thawed embryo transfers or in fertilization and embryo utilization rates.Semen analysis found no differences in volume, motility, or concentration between groups. However,. DNA fragmentation remained unchanged, but the drop in vitality raises concerns about theAdverse effects were rare and similar across groups, but adherence to the supplement was modest at just 58%. Live birth outcomes and certain neonatal measures were not available at the time of publication. The findings were released early due to emerging concerns and ethical reasons.This trial is among the first to rigorously test antioxidant supplementation’s effects on male fertility in a large population. Despite widespread marketing claims, the supplement failed to enhance pregnancy outcomes and may even reduce fertility during the most critical period.These findings suggest that routine antioxidant use in men seeking fertility treatment could be misguided. Given the potential for unintended harm,. The trial was funded by Goodlife Pharma BV, maker of Impryl, though the company had no role in study design or publication.To sum up, this large-scale clinical trial challenges the widespread belief that antioxidant supplements can enhance male fertility. Not only did the supplement fail to improve pregnancy outcomes, but it also potentially reduced fertility during the key treatment window. Clinicians and patients should reconsider the routine use of such supplements and await stronger evidence before incorporating them into fertility care.Source-Medindia