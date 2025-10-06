Broccoli Beats Potatoes: Cruciferous Vegetables Prove Better for Blood Sugar Control

We often assume all vegetables are equally good for health. But when it comes to controlling blood sugar, not all greens are created equal. A new randomized controlled trial has found that cruciferous vegetables — including broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and kale — stabilize post-meal blood sugar far better than starchy root vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and pumpkin. This discovery could have major implications for diabetes prevention and metabolic health worldwide ().The, published in, tested whether cruciferous vegetables offered unique benefits for glucose regulation compared to starchy vegetables.Cruciferous vegetables are packed with compounds that directly influence blood sugar regulation:Together, these mechanisms make cruciferous vegetables unique allies in fighting diabetes and cardiovascular disease.While potatoes, pumpkin, and carrots are nutritious, they are high in starch and have a, meaning they cause blood sugar to rise more rapidly. For individuals at risk of diabetes, frequent consumption of root-heavy meals may increase glucose fluctuations, raising the risk of long-term complications.Globally,. Current dietary advice often treats all vegetables equally, but this study suggests we may need more nuance. Prioritizing cruciferous vegetables could:This study makes one thing clear — when it comes to controlling blood sugar, broccoli, cabbage, and kale are far more powerful allies than potatoes and pumpkin. For people looking to prevent or manage diabetes, cruciferous vegetables may be the unsung heroes of the plate.Source-Medindia

Cruciferous vegetables improve glycaemic control compared to root/squash vegetables in a randomized, controlled, crossover trial: The VEgetableS for vaScular hEaLth (VESSEL) study

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are cruciferous vegetables really better than potatoes for blood sugar?

A: Yes. The VESSEL study found cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and kale cause fewer post-meal glucose spikes than root vegetables such as potatoes.

Q: Can people with diabetes benefit from eating more cruciferous vegetables?

A: Definitely. While this study involved non-diabetic adults, cruciferous vegetables are expected to provide even greater benefits in people with diabetes.

Q: Why do root vegetables like potatoes raise blood sugar more?

A: Root vegetables are high in starch and have a higher glycemic index, which means they release glucose quickly into the bloodstream.

Q: How can I add more cruciferous vegetables to my daily diet?

A: You can replace mashed potatoes with cauliflower mash, add broccoli to soups and stir-fries, or enjoy raw cabbage in salads and fermented foods.

Q: Does this mean I should avoid root vegetables altogether?

A: No. Root vegetables are still nutritious, but they should be balanced with cruciferous greens for better blood sugar control. Moderation is key.