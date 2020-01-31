American Heart Month: Try to Manage Stress, Stay Optimistic, Avoid Heart Attacks

Know your family history and tell your doctor if there is a history of heart disease

Be aware of five key and ideal numbers cited by the American Heart Association

Blood pressure: 120/80 mm Hg

Total cholesterol: less than 200 mg/dL

HDL or "good cholesterol": 60 mg/dL or higher

Body mass index (BMI): 25 kg/m 2

Fasting glucose levels: 100 mg/dL

Maintain a healthy diet, eating nutrient-rich food, limiting salt, and eliminating sweets

Limit alcohol consumption to no more than one drink per day

Quit smoking

Watch your weight and exercise regularly

Learn the warning signs of heart attack and stroke, including chest discomfort; shortness of breath; pain in arms, back, neck, or jaw; breaking out in a cold sweat; lightheadedness; fatigue; nausea or vomiting, or indigestion

, and cardiologists from the Mount Sinai Health System are sharing tips on prevention and lowering risk, and emphasizing the importance of optimism to help avoid cardiac events.Mount Sinai cardiologists say they are seeing more patients, especially women, with stress-related heart conditions. Most of the stressors involve work or family. Research shows women tend to internalize stress more, making them more prone to stress-related health issues. Stress releases "fight or flight" hormones that can elevate heart rate and blood pressure, leading to complications including chest pain, palpitations, and irregular heartbeat. Additionally, those who work long hours, travel frequently, do not sleep enough, and have a poor diet can also have abnormal blood pressure and cholesterol levels. In some cases, work stress has been so extreme that several patients have actually fainted on the job.says Icilma Fergus, MD, Director of Cardiovascular Disparities for the Mount Sinai Health System.Having an optimistic mindset is linked to a lower risk of cardiac events and all-cause mortality, according to research from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. In a study published in, a team of researchers reviewed 15 published medical studies, involving 230,000 patients, that investigated the association between optimism and pessimism, and the subsequent occurrence of cardiovascular events and/or all-cause mortality.Overall, the investigators found that those with optimism had a 35 percent reduction in risk of cardiovascular events (heart attack, stroke, and cardiac death) when compared to the pessimistic subjects in the study. The results remained significant after adjustment for co-occurring depression, physical activity level, gender, and education (risk factors for disease).Everyone is at risk of heart disease, but people are more susceptible to getting the disease if they have high cholesterol or blood pressure, smoke, are overweight, and don't exercise or eat a healthy diet. Age is also a factor, specifically for women over 65 and men older than 55, along with those with a family history of heart disease and people who sleep less than six hours a night.Certain minority groups, including African Americans and Latinos, are also at higher risk due to genetic predisposition, diet, and lifestyle factors. However, illness in any population can be prevented by taking simple steps towards a healthier lifestyle.says MaryAnn McLaughlin, MD, Director of Cardiovascular Health and Wellness at Mount Sinai Heart.Heart diseases are the leading cause of death for both men and women across the globe. In order to save millions of lives, it is necessary to follow a heart-healthy diet and lifestyle that will ultimately boost your heart health and add more years to our life. So, let us join together and make a giant leap to eat more healthily, get more active, be more optimistic, reduce stress and say no to smoking and protect all our hearts to live a happy and disease-free life.Source: Newswise