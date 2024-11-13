Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, November 13). AI-Driven Liquid Biopsy Enhances Early Detection of Ovarian Cancer . Medindia. Retrieved on Nov 13, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ai-driven-liquid-biopsy-enhances-early-detection-of-ovarian-cancer-217931-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "AI-Driven Liquid Biopsy Enhances Early Detection of Ovarian Cancer". Medindia. Nov 13, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ai-driven-liquid-biopsy-enhances-early-detection-of-ovarian-cancer-217931-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "AI-Driven Liquid Biopsy Enhances Early Detection of Ovarian Cancer". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ai-driven-liquid-biopsy-enhances-early-detection-of-ovarian-cancer-217931-1.htm. (accessed Nov 13, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. AI-Driven Liquid Biopsy Enhances Early Detection of Ovarian Cancer. Medindia, viewed Nov 13, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/ai-driven-liquid-biopsy-enhances-early-detection-of-ovarian-cancer-217931-1.htm.