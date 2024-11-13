Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, November 13). Can GABA and L-Theanine Supplements Together Help With Stress and Anxiety?. Medindia. Retrieved on Nov 13, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-gaba-and-l-theanine-supplements-together-help-with-stress-and-anxiety-217930-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Can GABA and L-Theanine Supplements Together Help With Stress and Anxiety?". Medindia. Nov 13, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-gaba-and-l-theanine-supplements-together-help-with-stress-and-anxiety-217930-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Can GABA and L-Theanine Supplements Together Help With Stress and Anxiety?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-gaba-and-l-theanine-supplements-together-help-with-stress-and-anxiety-217930-1.htm. (accessed Nov 13, 2024).