Ultrasound of Shoulder Muscle Can Warn of Diabetes

‘Increased brightness of shoulder muscle on ultrasound imaging can identify persons who are unaware of their diabetic or prediabetic state by confirmatory blood tests. Appropriate interventions can be initiated early to avoid complications later.’

Link between Bright Appearing Shoulder Muscle and Diabetes

Dr. Soliman and his team collected 137 shoulder ultrasound images from patients with type 2 diabetes, including 13 with pre-diabetes. They also obtained ultrasounds from 49 obese patients without diabetes

The images were shown to two musculoskeletal radiologists who were not aware whether the images belonged to patients with diabetes or not

Based on the brightness of the shoulder muscle, the radiologists were asked to classify the patients into one of three categories namely - normal, suspected diabetes and definite diabetes. A third musculoskeletal radiologist assumed the role of arbitrator in cases where the other two radiologists disagreed

Using the shoulder ultrasounds, the radiologists correctly identified diabetes in 70 of 79 patients (89%). The results showed that a concurrence of "definite diabetes" by the radiologists was a strong indicator of diabetic status.

Here's Why Brightness of Shoulder Muscle Increases in Diabetes and Prediabetes

Scope of Study - Initiation of Early Interventions

Future Plans

