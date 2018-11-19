medindia
Ultrasound of Shoulder Muscle Can Warn of Diabetes
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Ultrasound of Shoulder Muscle Can Warn of Diabetes

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 19, 2018 at 4:24 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Incidental finding of bright appearing (hyperechoic) shoulder muscle on ultrasound imaging may be a warning sign of diabetes or prediabetes (condition of high blood sugar that can progress to frank diabetes over time)
  • Over 7 million of the American population are not aware of their diabetic status and remain undiagnosed and at risk of developing complications associated with diabetes (involving heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves)
  • Shoulder ultrasound may help identify persons who are having diabetes or prediabetes so that appropriate interventions can be initiated early to avoid complications later
A shoulder muscle (deltoid) that looks increasingly bright on ultrasound may be a predictor of diabetes, according to a recent study that presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
Ultrasound of Shoulder Muscle Can Warn of Diabetes

Ultrasound imaging is done commonly to investigate causes of shoulder pain. More than 10 years ago, musculoskeletal radiologist Steven B. Soliman, D.O., from Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, noticed a pattern where the shoulder muscle, namely the deltoid appeared brighter than normal on ultrasound.

"Every time we would ask one of these patients if they were diabetic, they would say 'yes' or they would tell us they were borderline and not taking any medications," Dr. Soliman said.

Link between Bright Appearing Shoulder Muscle and Diabetes

The study was conducted to determine the association between bright appearing deltoid muscle and occurrence of diabetes or prediabetes.
  • Dr. Soliman and his team collected 137 shoulder ultrasound images from patients with type 2 diabetes, including 13 with pre-diabetes. They also obtained ultrasounds from 49 obese patients without diabetes
  • The images were shown to two musculoskeletal radiologists who were not aware whether the images belonged to patients with diabetes or not
  • Based on the brightness of the shoulder muscle, the radiologists were asked to classify the patients into one of three categories namely - normal, suspected diabetes and definite diabetes. A third musculoskeletal radiologist assumed the role of arbitrator in cases where the other two radiologists disagreed
  • Using the shoulder ultrasounds, the radiologists correctly identified diabetes in 70 of 79 patients (89%). The results showed that a concurrence of "definite diabetes" by the radiologists was a strong indicator of diabetic status.
"We weren't surprised that we had positive results because the shoulder muscle on patients with diabetes looked so bright on ultrasound, but we were surprised at the level of accuracy," Dr. Soliman said.

Here's Why Brightness of Shoulder Muscle Increases in Diabetes and Prediabetes

The reasons for the brighter-appearing shoulder muscle on ultrasound in patients with diabetes is not fully clear, but scientists suspect that it could be related to decreased levels of glycogen in the muscle (a chemical that is a major source of energy for the body that is stored mainly in the liver and muscles for future use).

A study of muscle biopsies showed that muscle glycogen levels are reduced by upto 65 percent in diabetes. Previous studies have found that the muscles of athletes appear brighter on ultrasound following a period of exercise when the muscle glycogen stores become depleted

"It could be that this appearance in people with diabetes and pre-diabetes is related to the known problems with glycogen synthesis in their muscles because of their insulin abnormalities," Dr. Soliman said.

Scope of Study - Initiation of Early Interventions

Finding of increased brightness of shoulder muscle may help in identifying persons who are unaware of their diabetic or prediabetic state by confirmatory blood tests.

Initiating appropriate interventions early enough may overcome the need for taking medications by recommending lifestyle changes in some patients and avoid diabetes-associated complications.

Ultrasonologists at Henry Ford now put notes in their reports if the find bright appearing deltoid muscle indicating that this observation has been linked to diabetes.

Future Plans

The team plans to further study the association between shoulder muscle echogenicity and diabetes to see if there is a correlation between the intensity of brightness and degree of diabetes and determining if the finding can be reversed.

References :
  1. Shoulder "Brightness" on Ultrasound May Be a Sign of Diabetes - (https://press.rsna.org/timssnet/media/pressreleases/14_pr_target.cfm?id=2038)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator

Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.

Top Ten Facts About Diabetes

Diabetes or diabetes mellitus, is an endocrine and metabolic disorder characterized by high blood sugar levels (hyperglycemia) over a prolonged period of time.

Novel Biomarker To Predict Gestational Diabetes

A new biomarker that involves a single measurement of plasma glycated CD59 level could help to predict gestational diabetes, reveals study.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Egg Donation

The term ‘Egg Donation’ is commonly used to refer to the contribution of her eggs by a woman to another, who is incapable of producing her own.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Radioisotope Scan

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Nuclear Medicine

Ultrasound

Ultrasound scan or sonogram uses sound waves to obtain images of the internal organs. Ultrasound scan is used during pregnancy and to examine breast, abdomen, renal and thyroid.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Diabetic Diet Radioisotope Scan Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Egg Donation Ultrasound Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Top 10 Body Parts You Can Damage By Smoking

Health Benefits of Goji Berries
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive