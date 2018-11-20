Emotional Abuse Associated With Increase in Menopausal Symptoms

Highlights
:
- Women with a
history of emotional abuse (exposed to undue criticism,
made fun of, threats of harm etc) have a higher incidence as well as a
more severe degree of menopausal symptoms
- Menopausal
symptoms refer to the occurrence of
hot flashes and night sweats, sleep disturbances, pain and discomfort, and
vaginal dryness and painful sex
- Routine
assessment of the history of emotional
abuse in menopausal women can help in better management of menopausal
symptoms
Having an emotionally abusive partner or
spouse can be associated with increased risk and severity of menopausal
symptoms in women, according to a recent study conducted at University of
California, San Francisco. The findings of the study appear in JAMA Internal
Medicine
.
Menopause
refers
to the decrease in female hormones that
occurs naturally as the woman approaches her fifties. It starts around a
year after the last menstrual period. This transition phase is associated with numerous physical and mental
health issues, which need
to be recognized and treated.
Factors
affecting
Menopausal SymptomsIt is widely known that smoking, obesity
and a sedentary lifestyle, as well as hormonal changes
during menopause, are associated with
menopausal symptoms.
‘Routine assessment of the history of emotional abuse in menopausal women and recognition of mental trauma are important and can help in the effective treatment of menopausal symptoms.
’
"Traditionally,
menopause symptoms have been largely attributed to biological and hormonal
changes, as well as negative mood symptoms, health-risk behaviors,
cardio-metabolic risk factors and chronic health conditions that occur at a
higher rate during and after menopause,"
said
first author Carolyn Gibson, PhD, a clinical research psychologist affiliated
with the UCSF Department of Psychiatry.
The current study has explored whether
emotional abuse and mental trauma in women could influence the risk and
severity of menopausal symptoms.
Emotional
Abuse and Menopausal Symptoms
The study included 2016 women enrolled in
Kaiser Permanente Northern California, an integrated health care system. The
average age of the women was 61 years and majority were college educated and
overweight or obese. Nearly 39 percent of
participants were white, while 21 percent were black, 20 percent were Hispanic
and 19 percent were Asian.
- The three forms
of menopausal symptoms studied included
- Menopausal issues
with sleep
- Vaginal
discomfort such as dryness, irritation and painful sex; and
- Vasomotor
symptoms, which includes night sweats and hot flashes
- Exposure to
emotional trauma was quite common in the women sampled and included post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
symptoms. Nearly 23 percent (450) reported
symptoms of PTSD, 16 percent (316) said they had suffered domestic
violence and 19 percent (382) reported having undergone sexual assault
- One in five women
reported being emotionally abused
by their current or former partners, and these women had 50 percent higher
risk of night sweats and were 60 percent more likely to have painful sex
- Women with
symptoms of post-traumatic stress
disorder (PTSD) or those having a history of sexual assault or domestic violence, had a
significantly higher occurrence of menopausal pain and
discomfort
- Women with PTSD
symptoms had more than thrice the
likelihood of sleep difficulties and more than twice as likely to have vaginal irritation.
- Women who endured
sexual assault or violence by former or current partners had 40-to-44
percent higher odds of painful sex
The findings of the study, therefore, suggest that women with a history of domestic violence
and emotional abuse
, sexual assault and clinically significant PTSD
symptoms over their lifetime have several health issues including severe
menopausal symptoms
Gibson said,
"Stress related to emotional abuse and other traumatic exposures may
influence the hormonal and physiological changes of menopause and aging,
affecting biological susceptibility as well as the subjective experience of
these symptoms."
Conclusion
To conclude with the remarks of Gibson, "Our
findings suggest that routine assessment and recognition of PTSD symptoms and
lifetime traumatic exposures when women are seen by health care providers may
enhance the effective management of menopausal symptoms."
References :
