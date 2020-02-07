Road accidents are the leading cause of death among teenagers. Most crashes happen late at night and during the weekends.



"But during these summer months, when parents are less likely to enforce curfews, every night can carry the same risk," says Jodi Yocum, nurse manager with the Emergency Department Observation Unit at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and interim program manager for Penn State Health Life Lion Critical Care Transport.

Teenage Driving: Tips to Ensure Safe Driving

