New technology developed can keep the donor's liver safe and viable to more than three times that of standard preservation methods, reveals a new study.

‘Super Cool’ Way of Preserving Donor Livers

‘‘Super-cooling’ donor livers to sub-zero temperatures significantly extend the time they remain viable for transplantation at distant places without having to worry about damage to the organ.’ Read More..

