medindia
Prolactin Can Protect Women Against Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Prolactin Can Protect Women Against Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus

Written by Dr. Kaushik Bharati
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 12, 2018 at 4:36 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Prolactin is a peptide hormone that helps in lactation in women, as well as performing many other functions
  • Prolactin levels that are within the normal range, but on the higher side, can protect against the risk of developing type-2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) in women
  • This study could lead to the development of novel strategies for the early treatment and prevention of T2DM
Prolactin, a hormone primarily associated with lactation, has been found to protect women against type-2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), a new study suggests. The study has been published in Diabetologia - the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (ESAD). The study has shown that higher levels of prolactin in women, within the normal range, can appreciably lower the risk of developing T2DM.

What is Prolactin?

Prolactin is a peptide hormone secreted by the anterior lobe of the pituitary gland, located in the brain. Prolactin was originally named after its role in milk production (lactation) in suckling mothers.
Prolactin Can Protect Women Against Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus

It has since been found that prolactin has over 300 functions in the body. These functions can be broadly divided into five types:
  • Reproductive
  • Metabolic
  • Osmoregulation (regulation of body fluids)
  • Immunoregulation (regulation of the immune system) and
  • Behavioral functions
Experimental studies have shown that prolactin is responsible for regulating insulin sensitivity and blood glucose stability. Moreover, it is also involved in the growth regulation of pancreatic insulin-secreting cells.

What is Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM)?

T2DM is the most common form of diabetes and occurs due to insulin resistance, where the body does not use insulin properly to maintain the level of blood glucose within normal limits. This results in elevated blood glucose levels, which is technically termed as hyperglycemia. In T2DM, the pancreas make extra insulin to overcome the insulin resistance. But, over time it is not able to keep up and make enough insulin to keep the blood glucose within normal levels. T2DM is usually treated with oral anti-hyperglycemic medications and insulin injections.

Study Details

This was a large prospective study that involved 22 years of follow-up. Data on blood levels of circulating total prolactin and risk of T2DM were analyzed. This involved two large-scale studies in women, which included the Nurses' Health Study (NHS) and the associated NHS-II.

Total prolactin levels were measured at baseline in both groups (NHS: 1989-1990; NHS-II: 1996-1999). These included 8,615 women who did not suffer from T2DM, cardiovascular disease or cancer. Blood was collected from a subset of 998 women in the NHS group for a second time during 2000-2002.

Study Findings

During the follow-up period, over 699 women developed T2DM. It was found that total prolactin levels were inversely correlated with the risk of occurrence of T2DM i.e. higher the levels of prolactin, lower the risk of developing T2DM. The study showed that women in the group with the highest 25% levels of prolactin were 27% less likely to develop T2DM than those in the bottom 25% levels of prolactin.

This correlation was not influenced by the menopausal status of the women or other risk factors. Importantly, the results did not change even after adjustments were made for sex, growth hormone levels, adiponectin levels as well as inflammatory and insulin biomarkers. This inverse relationship between total prolactin levels and T2DM risk remained significant for approximately the first decade post-bleeding, but gradually waned thereafter.

The authors are of the opinion that the decreased association between the two parameters could be due to natural fluctuations in the prolactin levels in the blood. Alternately, prolactin levels could be reduced by impaired glucose tolerance.

Author's Viewpoint

The authors indicated that since the study was conducted on white middle-aged women, the results were not translatable to men or to women of different age groups or other ethnic backgrounds.

The authors say: "In a large prospective cohort study of US women, total circulating prolactin concentrations within the physiological range were inversely associated with T2DM risk, especially during the first 9-10 years of follow-up after blood samples were taken."

They added: "Our epidemiological observations, coupled with previous population data and emerging experimental evidence, support a potential protective role of prolactin (within the biologically normal range) in the development of T2DM risk in women. Future studies are warranted to understand the biological mechanisms underlying this association, which may lead to the development of new strategies for early prevention and treatment of T2DM."

References :
  1. Circulating prolactin concentrations and risk of type 2 diabetes in US women - (http://diabetologia-journal.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Li.pdf)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Milk-maker Hormone Prolactin may Help Liver Regenerate

Milk-maker Hormone Prolactin may Help Liver Regenerate

Researchers have found that animals with extra prolactin had larger livers, regenerated their livers faster after partial removal, and were significantly more likely to survive liver surgery.

Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia

Hyperprolactinemia is abnormally high levels of hormone Prolactin in the blood. This is normal in pregnancy, but, elevated levels when not pregnant or breastfeeding can affect normal menstrual function and fertility.

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diabetes Mellitus Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Kumquat

Health Benefits of Kumquat

The orange-like citrus fruit, Kumquat, is a complete health booster if included regularly in your ...

 Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)

Phantosmia (Phantom Smell)

Phantosmia is a rare disorder that causes one to perceive nonexistent unpleasant odors, mainly ...

 Omadacycline for Pneumonia And Bacterial Skin Infections

Omadacycline for Pneumonia And Bacterial Skin Infections

Omadacycline tablets and injections were approved by FDA to treat CABP or community-acquired ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive