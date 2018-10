Prolactin Can Protect Women Against Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus

Reproductive

Metabolic

Osmoregulation (regulation of body fluids)

Immunoregulation (regulation of the immune system) and

Behavioral functions

What is Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM)?

Study Details

‘Higher levels of blood total prolactin, within the normal range, can protect against the risk of type-2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) in women, which can lead to the development of new strategies for the early treatment and prevention of T2DM.’

Study Findings

Author's Viewpoint

It has since been found thatThese functions can be broadly divided into five types:Experimental studies have shown that prolactin is responsible for regulating insulin sensitivity and blood glucose stability. Moreover, it is also involved in the growth regulation of pancreatic insulin-secreting cells.T2DM is the most common form of diabetes and occurs due to insulin resistance, where the body does not use insulin properly to maintain the level of blood glucose within normal limits. This results in elevated blood glucose levels, which is technically termed as hyperglycemia. In T2DM, the pancreas make extra insulin to overcome the insulin resistance. But, over time it is not able to keep up and make enough insulin to keep the blood glucose within normal levels.This was a large prospective study that involved 22 years of follow-up. Data on blood levels of circulating total prolactin and risk of T2DM were analyzed. This involved two large-scale studies in women, which included the Nurses' Health Study (NHS) and the associated NHS-II.Total prolactin levels were measured at baseline in both groups (NHS: 1989-1990; NHS-II: 1996-1999). These included 8,615 women who did not suffer from T2DM, cardiovascular disease or cancer. Blood was collected from a subset of 998 women in the NHS group for a second time during 2000-2002.During the follow-up period, over 699 women developed T2DM. It was found that total prolactin levels were inversely correlated with the risk of occurrence of T2DM i.e.. The study showed that women in the group with the highest 25% levels of prolactin were 27% less likely to develop T2DM than those in the bottom 25% levels of prolactin.This correlation was not influenced by the menopausal status of the women or other risk factors. Importantly, the results did not change even after adjustments were made for sex, growth hormone levels, adiponectin levels as well as inflammatory and insulin biomarkers. This inverse relationship between total prolactin levels and T2DM risk remained significant for approximately the first decade post-bleeding, but gradually waned thereafter.The authors are of the opinion that the decreased association between the two parameters could be due to natural fluctuations in the prolactin levels in the blood. Alternately, prolactin levels could be reduced by impaired glucose tolerance.The authors indicated that since the study was conducted on white middle-aged women, the results were not translatable to men or to women of different age groups or other ethnic backgrounds.The authors say: "In a large prospective cohort study of US women, total circulating prolactin concentrations within the physiological range were inversely associated with T2DM risk, especially during the first 9-10 years of follow-up after blood samples were taken."They added: "Our epidemiological observations, coupled with previous population data and emerging experimental evidence, support a potential protective role of prolactin (within the biologically normal range) in the development of T2DM risk in women. Future studies are warranted to understand the biological mechanisms underlying this association, which may lead to the development of new strategies for early prevention and treatment of T2DM."Source: Medindia