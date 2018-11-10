Feeding 10 Billion People by 2050: Is It be Possible?

Feeding 10 billion people by 2050 is a huge challenge

Analysis of data on environmental parameters as well as modeling for tracking global food production and consumption were carried out in the study

Feeding 10 billion people by 2050 could be possible by switching to a plant-based diet globally

Changes in agricultural practices, proper water management, and reducing food wastage would help to reach the goal

Feeding 10 billion people by 2050 may seem to be an impossible task; but not so, as a recent study suggests. The study, published in the journal, indicates that if there could be a shift at the global level to a healthy, plant-based diet, coupled with reduction of food wastage (equivalent to USD 165 billion annually in US alone) by half and use of improved farming practices, then it may be possible to achieve this goal.