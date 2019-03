New Web Tool Can Predict Need for Treatment in Early Prostate Cancer

‘A new web tool, PREDICT Prostate, accurately predicts the need for treatment and the possible prognosis for patients with early-stage prostate cancer, taking survival as the end-point.’

Prostate Cancer & its Classification

Salient Features of the Study

Data were obtained from the UK National Cancer Registration and Analysis Service (NCRAS)

The study was carried out between 2000 to 2010

Study population included 10,089 men diagnosed with non-metastatic prostate cancer from Eastern England

External validation cohort included 2,546 men diagnosed with non-metastatic prostate cancer from Singapore

Median follow-up was 9.8 years with 3,829 deaths, of which 1,202 were due to prostate cancer

The various treatment modalities and their frequency are presented below:

Radiotherapy: 34.6 percent



Androgen deprivation monotherapy: 31.5 percent



Conservative management: 19.8 percent



Prostatectomy: 14.1 percent

PREDICT Prostate predicts the personalized 10-15 year survival rate based on the following parameters:

Age at diagnosis



Prostate-specific antigen (PSA)



Clinical stage



Hospital admissions (past 2 years)



BRCA status



Histological grade



Gleason score



Biopsy data

Advantages of PREDICT Prostate

Stratifies non-metastatic prostate cancer patients on the basis of survival rather than treatment outcomes, which is the current norm

Not only predicts the 10-15 year survival rate, but also the impact of opting for monitoring vs treatment on survival

treatment on survival Can predict the likelihood of success of treatment intervention, as well as the possible risk of side-effects

Has improved the accuracy of classification to more than 80 percent as opposed to 60-70 percent, based on the NICE Guidelines

Could potentially reduce costs incurred by the National Health Service (NHS), arising from unnecessary treatment due to the poor predictive power of clinical evaluation alone. This could mean savings of over £7,000 per patient who undergo radical treatments such as surgery or radiotherapy. The current rate of these procedures, based on data from the National Prostate Cancer Audit, UK is 2-25 percent. Besides the cost factor, these procedures also have significant side-effects

Validation of PREDICT Prostate

Strengths of the Study

Limitations of the Study

Relatively small size of the external validation cohort from Singapore

Inability to anticipate the delayed changes to treatment beyond one year

Absence of tumor-stage subclassifications

PREDICT Prostate can only be used in consultation with a doctor

The web tool is unsuitable for patients with very aggressive cancer

The web tool cannot be used if metastasis has already occurred at the time of diagnosis

Concluding Remarks

Funding Source

Individual Prognosis at Diagnosis in Nonmetastatic Prostate Cancer: Development and External Validation of the PREDICT Prostate Multivariable Model - (https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1002758)

The tool,which has been developed using the latest evidence-based mathematical modeling techniques, is capable of providing a personalized prognosis to early stage prostate cancer patients. This will empower the patients to make informed treatment choices, in consultation with their doctors.The web tool has been developed in collaboration with the Winton Center for Risk and Evidence Communication, located within the Department of Pure Mathematics and Mathematical Statistics at the University of Cambridge, UK.The study, published in, was led by Dr. Vincent Gnanapragasam, MBBS, BMedSci, MA, PhD, FRCS, FRSCEd (Urol), who is a University Lecturer in Uro-oncology and an Honorary Consultant Urologist at the University of Cambridge, UK.The lead author of the study was Dr. David Thurtle, BMedSci (Hons), BMBS (Hons), MRCS, who is an Academic Clinical Fellow in Urology at the CRUK Cambridge Center, University of Cambridge, UK.The study was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Paul Pharoah, who is a Professor of Cancer Epidemiology at the Center for Cancer Genetic Epidemiology, Department of Public Health and Primary Care, University of Cambridge, UK. Prostate cancer affects the prostate gland in men, which is a small walnut-shaped gland, located below the urinary bladder and surrounding the urethra. It produces seminal fluid, which is an important component of semen.Cancer Research UK statistics reveal that. Prostate cancer usually occurs in old age; disease progression is slow and is not always life-threatening. However, in a significant number of men, cancer can metastasize and spread to other parts of the body, which can be fatal.Currently,Depending on the severity, the doctor recommends either patient monitoring or treatment. The latter involves radiotherapy or surgery, which are associated with significant side-effects such as urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction However, the current classification system, which is based on the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Guidelines, is only 60-70 percent accurate. This means that patients, who are advised treatment, may not actually need it. This has been substantiated by a recent UK study, which found that for patients with early prostate cancer (low and intermediate risk); the 10-year survival for those who received treatment was the same as those who didn't receive any treatment.In this regard, Gnanapragasam says:He adds:The accuracy of the predictive power of PREDICT Prostate has been validated in a randomized study consisting of almost 200 prostate cancer specialists. Half of them had access to the web tool as well as patient vignettes, while the other half had access to only the vignettes. Clinicians without access to PREDICT Prostate were more prone to overestimate the risk of death, thereby recommending treatment. On the other hand, those clinicians who had access to PREDICT Prostate were less likely to recommend treatment, based on the more accurate prognostic estimate provided by the web tool.Since the study was based on highly accurate, detailed and comprehensive data, provided by the UK's National Cancer Registration and Analysis Service (NCRAS), the predictive power of PREDICT Prostate was increased manifold.The major limitations of the study include the following:is a personalized prostate cancer prognostic tool built from baseline diagnostic data. Despite inputs from routine pathological information, its prognostic power is considerable and is capable of predicting potential treatment benefits on overall survival. In this regard, Thurtle says:Thurtle concludes:The study was funded by The Evelyn Trust, Cambridge and The Urology Foundation, London, UK.Source: Medindia