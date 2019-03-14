Adolescent population, particularly those living in multi burden countries face serious threats to their health from three main aspects including infections, non-communicable diseases and injuries which could hamper their future health as well as have a negative bearing on the country's economy if not urgently addressed as they remain the country's future workforce.Adolescent healthand data is scarce. However, the inclusion of adolescents inwhich previously focused exclusively on maternal and child health, is no doubt a welcome step in the right direction.

Increasing Threat to Adolescent Health from Violence and Discrimination Globally

‘An increase in the adolescent population in many low-income and middle-income countries has the potential to provide an educated and able-bodied workforce to strengthen the economy of these countries. However, if adolescent health issues plaguing these nations are not addressed urgently, the economy will suffer badly and these issues will have health implications later in life as well.’

Top 12 Headline Indicators of Adolescent Health and Well Being

Adolescent health outcomes in three categories

Infectious diseases, maternal and nutritional diseases



Violence and injuries



Non-communicable diseases

Prevalence of adolescent health risks

Smoking



Prevalence of binge drinking in the previous 12 months



Overweight and obesity



Iron deficiency anemia

Social determinants of health

Twelve years or more of education in persons 20-24 years



Individuals between 20-24 years not in education, employment, or training (NEET)



Annual birth rate per 1000 adolescents aged 10-19 years



Marriage before 18 years in females 20-24 years



Satisfaction with contraception demands being met in females 15-24 years

Key Findings of Study (Changes From 1990-2016)

Nations were classified as a multi burden (70), a predominantly non-communicable disease prevalent (88) and injury excess (37) nations. The figures in brackets represent values in 2016, which shows improvement from 1990 when 90 countries were classified as multi burden nations

The number of adolescents globally has increased from 1.53 billion to 1.8 billion in 2016

The majority of multi burden countries currently are from sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia

The major threat to adolescent health globally in 2016 was from non-communicable diseases (NCD) and the major share of NCD was accounted for by adolescents in multi burden nations

Young women have poorer health outcomes than young males in multi burden countries

Global prevalence of adolescent smokers reduced by 20 percent during this period; however multi burden countries saw an increase in adolescent smoking with a 10 percent prevalence

Global prevalence of binge drinking among teenagers aged 15-19 years showed little change from 1990

Nearly 77 percent of new anemia cases in adolescents during this period was seen in multi burden nations; in some countries including India the prevalence was over 50 percent in young women

20 percent of adolescents worldwide are overweight; in the US over 40 percent of adolescents are overweight or obese

Young women in low-income countries have the lowest prevalence of completing secondary education and being happy with contraceptive demands being met, coinciding with a high prevalence of child marriages and adolescent live births compared to other groups of nations

Prevalence of NEET is higher in multi burden countries and especially in young women compared to men reflecting gender inequalities and regressive practices such as child marriages

India had the highest rates of death in nearly every category in 2016 including from communicable diseases

Injuries accounted for most deaths in China (20,970 of the reported 39,430), mainly due to drowning

Improving Adolescent Health - Urgent Need of the Hour

The findings of the study highlight the urgent need to act by the global health community. The 12 parameters identified as adolescent health indicators should be targeted in development and health programs by policymakers

in development and health programs by policymakers There should be focused on counseling and screening adolescents for risky behavior with appropriate interventions to safeguard their future health

for risky behavior with appropriate interventions to safeguard their future health Adolescent health programs should be integrated into national health programs due to multiple factors and morbidities that need to be addressed, which current programs focusing on individual diseases or conditions fail to address

Summary

The multi burden countries are primarily from sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia and adolescents living in these countries face a triple threat to their health, namely from infections, non-communicable lifestyle diseases as well as injuries.Compared to 1990, the number of multi burden nations (marked by extreme poverty) has drastically decreased in 2016. However, it is estimated that over 250 million adolescents (10-24 years) live in these low-income countries.The study was conducted by Azzopardi and histhat need to be addressed. The findings of the study appear in thejournal.The team outlined 12 headline indicators to measure the state of adolescent health and well being in 195 nations so that appropriate corrective measures can be urgently implemented. The age group of the population studied was 10-24 years.The 12 health adolescent health indicators identified include the following:Prof Patton, one of the key authors, saysAdolescents are the future of any nation and it is essential to address adolescent health issues to safeguard their future health as well as the health of the nation.Source: Medindia