New risk calculator dubbed EMPiRE (AntiEpileptic drug Monitoring in PREgnancy)accurately predicts the risk of epileptic seizures in pregnancy and up to six weeks after delivery, to help initiate prompt treatment that can be potentially lifesaving for both the mother and her baby.

New Tool Predicts Risk of Seizures in Pregnant Women

Why Is Seizure Risk Calculator Important?

The risk of death in women diagnosed with epilepsy is increased ten-fold during pregnancy compared to women without the condition, all the more if women discontinue their seizure medications without informing their doctor

Many previous studies have identified that the main reason contributing to these deaths is a failure of health care professionals to recognize women at high-risk

The newly developed EMPiRE seizure risk calculator is freely available online and can be used by physicians at any point during pregnancy to identify women at increased risk so that they can be closely monitored and prompt treatment is initiated

How The Seizure Calculator Works

The team of scientists who developed the tool validated their findings by obtaining data from the EMPiRE cohort study that studied 560 pregnant women diagnosed with epilepsy on treatment, from around 50 centers in the UK.

The tool employs uses routinely collected data during the woman's antenatal appointment, including:

Age at first seizure



Nature of seizure



Frequency of seizures in the three months before pregnancy



Seizures that needed hospital admission, and



Current dose of anti-epileptic medications

The above data is processed to derive the seizure risk not only during pregnancy but up to six weeks after delivery as well

EMPiRE Tool Benefits

The EMPiRE is the first ever risk calculator tool that accurately predicts seizure risk of pregnant women on anti-epileptic medication

It is freely available online and can be used by general practitioners, obstetricians, epilepsy specialists, and midwives

Predictions were accurate irrespective of the type of care the woman was provided

The tool correctly distinguished between women with and without seizures

The predicted risk of the tool and actually noted risk by the doctors were remarkably similar, both in low and high-risk women

Pregnant women are more likely to stick to their medication if they are aware of their risk and the fact that they will be closely monitored

Potential Limitations of the Study

Findings are based on data mainly from high-income countries

Clinical application of the tool is limited to a threshold of 12% and above seizure risk

Small sample size of the study population

Summary

The tool was developed by scientists at Barts Research Centre for Women's Health at Queen Mary University of London.