New Tool Predicts Risk of Seizures in Pregnant Women

Highlights:
- Newly developed
tool accurately predicts the risk of
epileptic seizures in pregnancy and up
to six weeks after delivery, and can be potentially lifesaving for both
the mother and her baby
- The seizure risk
calculator is freely available online and can be used by physicians to
identify women at increased risk so that they can be closely monitored and
prompt treatment is initiated
- Women having
epilepsy are at an increased risk of
death due to seizures during pregnancy, all the more since many women
discontinue their medication without specialist advice due to concerns
about drug effects on their unborn baby
New risk calculator dubbed EMPiRE (AntiEpileptic drug Monitoring in PREgnancy)
accurately
predicts the
risk of epileptic seizures in pregnancy and up to six weeks
after delivery, to help initiate prompt treatment that can be potentially lifesaving for both the mother and her baby.
The tool was developed by scientists at Barts Research Centre
for Women's Health at Queen Mary University of London. The details of the tool
are published in the journal PLOS Medicine
as well as online by
the study team.
Why Is Seizure Risk Calculator
Important?
"Although
many women will place a priority on the advice of obstetrics and gynecology teams,
they generally have a limited understanding of epilepsy particularly as it is
not their specialty. Better advice and
management is needed for pregnant women with epilepsy ."
- The risk of death
in women diagnosed with epilepsy is increased ten-fold during pregnancy
compared to women without the condition, all the more if women discontinue
their seizure medications without informing their
doctor
- Many previous studies have
identified that the main reason contributing to these deaths is a failure
of health care professionals to recognize women at high-risk
- The newly
developed EMPiRE seizure risk calculator is freely available online and
can be used by physicians at any point during pregnancy to identify women
at increased risk so that they can be closely monitored and prompt
treatment is initiated
'New freely available online tool helps predict seizure risk during pregnancy accurately and can help physicians closely monitor and treat women at increased risk of seizures.'
The study team explains that the tool helps physicians to make informed decisions
regarding the care of their patients and offers an overall improved outcome
for both the mother and
her baby.
How The Seizure Calculator Works
- The team of scientists who developed
the tool validated their findings by obtaining data from the EMPiRE cohort
study that studied 560 pregnant women diagnosed with epilepsy on
treatment, from around 50 centers in the UK.
- The tool employs uses routinely
collected data during the woman's antenatal appointment, including:
- Age at first
seizure
- Nature of seizure
- Frequency of seizures in the three
months before pregnancy
- Seizures that needed hospital
admission, and
- Current dose of anti-epileptic
medications
- The above data is
processed to derive the seizure risk not only during pregnancy but up to six weeks after delivery as well
Professor
Shakila Thangaratinam from Queen Mary University of London, said: "By identifying the
women who are at greatest risk of seizures, we can monitor them more closely
during pregnancy, labor and childbirth, or consider increasing their
anti-epileptic drug dose to reduce that risk."
EMPiRE Tool Benefits
- The EMPiRE is the
first ever risk calculator tool that accurately predicts seizure risk of
pregnant women on anti-epileptic medication
- It is freely
available online and can be used by general
practitioners, obstetricians, epilepsy specialists, and midwives
- Predictions were
accurate irrespective of the type of care the woman was provided
- The tool correctly distinguished between
women with and without seizures
- The predicted risk of the tool and
actually noted risk by the doctors were remarkably similar, both in low
and high-risk women
- Pregnant
women are more likely to stick to their medication if they are aware of
their risk and the fact that they will be closely monitored
Ngawai
Moss, one of the participants of the study, said, "The model will be an asset for women
living with epilepsy, like me, who are looking to get pregnant or already are. It will help us make informed decisions on how we manage our epilepsy and
that in itself is extremely reassuring and empowering."
Potential Limitations of the Study
- Findings are based on data mainly
from high-income countries
- Clinical application of the tool is
limited to a threshold of 12% and above seizure risk
- Small sample size of the study
population
Summary
Newly
developed free online tool accurately predicts seizure risk of pregnant women
with epilepsy and can be easily used by doctors to make better decisions to
improve the care of the patient. The tool will help
pregnant women less anxious about drug effect on the baby and adhere to their
seizure medications better.
References :
- Predicting Seizures in Pregnant Women with Epilepsy: Development and External Validation of a Prognostic Model - (https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1002802)
- AntiEpileptic drug Monitoring in PREgnancy (EMPiRE): A Double-blind Randomised Trial on Effectiveness and Acceptability of Monitoring Strategies - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29737274)
Source: Medindia