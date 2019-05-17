Teen pregnancy is still a major challenge in India and can result in severely stunted and undernourished children, compared to pregnancy in adulthood. A new study conducted in India by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), Washington, DC, USA, have examined in great detail the link between teenage pregnancy and undernutrition in children born to these adolescent mothers.

Teen Pregnancy a Major Challenge in India, Linked to Child Stunting

‘Teen pregnancy is still a major challenge in India and is associated with the birth of undernourished and stunted children as a result of early marriage. Policies and programs by the Indian government are being implemented to stop early marriage.’

Facts about Early Marriage and Teenage Pregnancy in India

Marriage below 18 years of age is illegal in India

27 percent of girls are married off before reaching 18 years, as per the latest data of the National Family Health Survey - 4 (NFHS-4) conducted in 2015-2016

31 percent of married women gave birth before the age of 18 years (NFHS-4)

India is one of the ten countries having the highest number of teenage pregnancies

Most of the children born to teenage mothers are stunted

India has the highest number of stunted children in the world

Study Procedure

Data were analyzed from 60,097 mother-child pairs

The extent to which teen pregnancy is associated with undernourished children was investigated

Social, biological, and programmatic factors associated with early pregnancy and child undernutrition was examined

Study Findings

Prevalence of stunted and underweight children was 10 percent higher in teen mothers than adult mothers

Teenage mothers exhibited the following characteristics compared to adult mothers:

They had a shorter stature



They were more likely to be underweight



They were more likely to be anemic



They had a lower level of education



They had lesser bargaining power



Their households were poorer



Their houses had lower levels of sanitation



They were less likely to access healthcare facilities



They had poorer complementary feeding practices

What Did the Teen Age Girls (TAG) Survey Reveal?

What Can be Done to End Early Marriage?

Implementation of policies, programs, and legislation to stop early marriage

Increased investment in interventions targeting adolescents, which include the following:

Unconditional cash transfers



Conditional cash transfers upon school enrollment and attendance



School vouchers



Life-skills curriculum



Livelihood training

Conclusion

Social, biological and programmatic factors link adolescent pregnancy to early childhood undernutrition: a path analysis of India's 2016 National Family and Health Survey - (https://www.ifpri.org/news-release/new-study-teen-pregnancy-still-major-challenge-india-strongly-linked-child-stunting)

The study has been published insays Dr. Phuong Hong Nguyen, who is a Research Fellow at IFPRI and a co-author of the study.says Dr. Samuel Scott, a study co-author and Research Fellow at IFPRI. He adds:The TAG Survey was conducted by the Naandi Foundation in 2018. It surveyed 70,000 households across 600 districts in 30 states of India.The survey revealed that 73.3 percent of teenage girls preferred to get married only after 21 years of age, so that they could continue schooling, go to college, and explore job opportunities to progress in life and become financially independent. This is very encouraging. However, these aspirations are usually far from the actual reality, since early marriage is so widely prevalent across India, especially in rural areas, where illiteracy is rampant.Interestingly, although there has been an overall decline in the prevalence of early marriage over the past decade, it is still very high in states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.says IFPRI Senior Research Fellow and study co-author, Dr. Purnima Menon. She adds:Some of the ways to reduce or end early marriage include the following:The Government of India has legal powers for preventing early marriage. Central and state governments have also implemented cash transfer programs which are conditional upon the education of the girl child. Other programs encourage investment in the human capital of girls. Importantly, since the prevalence of early marriage and teen pregnancy are not geographically evenly distributed across India, subnational programs and policies may be required to address the problem.Source: Medindia