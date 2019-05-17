Teen Pregnancy a Major Challenge in India, Linked to Child Stunting

Highlights:
- Teenage pregnancy is still a major challenge in
India and results in undernourished and stunted children
- This occurs due to the early marriage of girls
before attaining 18 years of age
- The Government of India is implementing policies
and programs to curb early marriage in a bid to stop teenage pregnancies
Teen pregnancy is
still a major challenge in India and can result in severely stunted and
undernourished children, compared to pregnancy in adulthood. A new study
conducted in India by the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI),
Washington, DC, USA, have examined in great detail the link between teenage
pregnancy and undernutrition in children born to these adolescent mothers.
The study has been
published in The Lancet Child
& Adolescent Health
.
‘Teen pregnancy is still a major challenge in India and is associated with the birth of undernourished and stunted children as a result of early marriage. Policies and programs by the Indian government are being implemented to stop early marriage.’
Facts about Early Marriage and Teenage
Pregnancy in India
"Reducing adolescent pregnancy in India can hasten our
progress towards achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals,
particularly those related to poverty, health, nutrition, general wellbeing,
equity, and education,"
- Marriage below 18 years of age is illegal in India
- 27 percent of girls are married off before reaching
18 years, as per the latest data of the National Family Health Survey - 4
(NFHS-4) conducted in 2015-2016
- 31 percent of married women gave birth before the
age of 18 years (NFHS-4)
- India is one of the ten countries having the
highest number of teenage pregnancies
- Most of the children born to teenage mothers are
stunted
- India has the highest number of stunted children in
the world
says Dr. Phuong Hong Nguyen, who is a Research Fellow at IFPRI and a
co-author of the study.
Study Procedure
- Data were analyzed from 60,097 mother-child pairs
- The extent to which teen pregnancy is associated with
undernourished children was investigated
- Social, biological, and programmatic factors
associated with early pregnancy and child undernutrition was examined
Study Findings
"Our study sheds empirical light on pathways between
teenage pregnancies and child undernutrition. People have talked about these
pathways before, but this data allowed us to put some numbers to those
pathways,"
- Prevalence of stunted and underweight children was
10 percent higher in teen mothers than adult mothers
- Teenage mothers exhibited the following
characteristics compared to adult mothers:
- They had a shorter stature
- They were more likely to be underweight
- They were more likely to be anemic
- They had a lower level of education
- They had lesser bargaining power
- Their households were poorer
- Their houses had lower levels of sanitation
- They were less likely to access healthcare
facilities
- They had poorer complementary feeding practices
says Dr. Samuel Scott, a study co-author and Research Fellow
at IFPRI. He adds: "The strongest links
between adolescent pregnancy and child stunting were through the mother's
education, her socio-economic status, and her weight."
What Did the Teen Age Girls (TAG) Survey
Reveal?
The TAG Survey was
conducted by the Naandi Foundation in 2018. It surveyed 70,000 households
across 600 districts in 30 states of India.
The survey revealed
that 73.3 percent of teenage girls preferred to get married only after 21 years
of age, so that they could continue schooling, go to college, and explore job
opportunities to progress in life and become financially independent. This is
very encouraging. However, these aspirations are usually far from the actual
reality, since early marriage is so widely prevalent across India, especially
in rural areas, where illiteracy is rampant.
Interestingly,
although there has been an overall decline in the prevalence of early marriage
over the past decade, it is still very high in states like Andhra Pradesh and
Telangana.
"Unfortunately, in India, early marriage and
subsequent pregnancy is often not a deliberate choice, but
rather the result of an absence of choices, and of circumstances beyond a
girl's control,"
says IFPRI Senior Research Fellow and study co-author, Dr.
Purnima Menon. She adds: "Continuing
schooling, exploring employment opportunities, and delaying marriage and
pregnancy are challenges for India's girls that are reinforced through
patriarchy and social norms."
What Can be Done to End Early Marriage?
Some of the ways to
reduce or end early marriage include the following:
- Implementation of policies, programs, and
legislation to stop early marriage
- Increased investment in interventions targeting
adolescents, which include the following:
- Unconditional cash transfers
- Conditional cash transfers upon school enrollment
and attendance
- School vouchers
- Life-skills curriculum
- Livelihood training
Conclusion
The Government of India has legal powers for preventing
early marriage. Central and state governments have also implemented cash
transfer programs which are conditional upon the education of the girl child.
Other programs encourage investment in the human capital of girls. Importantly,
since the prevalence of early marriage and teen pregnancy are not
geographically evenly distributed across India, subnational programs and
policies may be required to address the problem.
References :
- Social, biological and programmatic factors link adolescent pregnancy to early childhood undernutrition: a path analysis of India's 2016 National Family and Health Survey - (https://www.ifpri.org/news-release/new-study-teen-pregnancy-still-major-challenge-india-strongly-linked-child-stunting)
