New Smartphone App Identifies Fatal Heart Attacks Accurately

‘AliveCor app, a novel smartphone app can accurately distinguish ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) from non-STEMIs with similar accuracy and sensitivity to that of 12 lead ECG.’

Assessing the Efficacy of AliveCor App in Diagnosing Heart Attacks

How Does the AliveCor App Record ECG?

What are STEMI and Non-STEMIs?

Scope of the Study and Use of AliveCor App

The AliveCor can greatly speed up the diagnosis of a serious ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) by uploading the ECG recording online to be immediately reviewed by a cardiologist. If the ECG is STEMI positive, the person can be rushed to the hospital for treatment

The cost of the AliveCor App with the two wire lead is low and makes ECGs accessible to anyone with a smart phone, but who may not have ready access to ECG machines

The AliveCor App can help diagnose persons who may otherwise ignore their chest pain as "gas" or something trivial and avoid going to the emergency department

Other centers taking part in this study termed ST LEUIS International Multicenter Study included Duke University, Integris Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City), Catholic University (Argentina), Stanford University, Mayo Clinic, Erlanger Institute for Clinical Research (Tennessee), University of Utah Health, AliveCor Corporation, and the Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions.The results of the study were presented at the American Heart Association's 2018 Scientific Session in Chicago.J. Brent Muhlestein, MD, lead investigator of the study and cardiovascular researcher at the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute said:In the study, about 204 patients with chest pain had standard 12-lead ECG taken and also an ECG through the AliveCor app. TheDr. Muhlestein said.A typical ECG has 12 leads, and each lead records a different part of the heart. Thus, the accuracy of diagnosis is greatly enhanced since heart attacks can happen in different areas of the heart. With theThe inspiration for this kind of ECG recording came from seeing people using treadmills wearing a simple device that can detect their heart rate through a single ECG lead, which is more accurate than checking the pulse.he said.In fact,orresults from(100%)of a heart artery (coronary artery). Ais usually caused by a severe narrowing of the artery, but the artery is not completely blocked. Thus. The diagnosis is made by an electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG).According to the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association guidelines the(time from entering the hospital to when a catheter with a balloon tip is introduced into the blocked vessel, and then inflated so that the plaque blocking the lumen of the artery is flattened against its wall) is less than 90 minutes.Source: Medindia