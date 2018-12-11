New Smartphone App Identifies Fatal Heart Attacks Accurately

Highlights:
- New smartphone app, the AliveCor app accurately diagnoses a serious and potentially life-threatening form of heart attack termed ST Elevation Myocardial
Infarction (STEMI) and could be a life saving tool
- AliveCor App is
able to differentiate between STEMI and non-STEMI type of heart attacks
- Rapid diagnosis
of STEMI in a person with chest pain and other warning symptoms can help
start immediate treatment, especially in areas where expensive ECG
machines are not readily available
AliveCor App, a smartphone app that comes with a two-wire attachment
identifies
serious, life-threatening ST Elevation
Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) as accurately as a 12 lead ECG and can be a life-saving tool, according to a recent international study, led by
scientists from the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute in Salt Lake
City.
Other centers taking part in this study
termed ST LEUIS International Multicenter Study included Duke University,
Integris Heart Hospital (Oklahoma City), Catholic University (Argentina),
Stanford University, Mayo Clinic, Erlanger Institute for Clinical Research
(Tennessee), University of Utah Health, AliveCor Corporation, and the Rocky
Mountain University of Health Professions.
‘AliveCor app, a novel smartphone app can accurately distinguish ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) from non-STEMIs with similar accuracy and sensitivity to that of 12 lead ECG.’
The results of the study were presented
at the American Heart Association's 2018 Scientific Session in Chicago.
J. Brent Muhlestein, MD, lead
investigator of the study and cardiovascular researcher at the Intermountain
Medical Center Heart Institute said: "The sooner
you can get the artery open, the better the patient is going to do. We found
this app may dramatically speed things up and save your life."
Assessing
the Efficacy of AliveCor App in Diagnosing Heart Attacks
In the study, about
204 patients with chest
pain
had standard 12-lead ECG taken and also an ECG through the
AliveCor app. The study team found the
AliveCor App with the wire set-up as effective in distinguishing STEMI from
not-STEMIs as a traditional 12-lead ECG
"We found the app helped us diagnose
heart attacks very effectively -- and it didn't indicate the presence of a
heart attack when one wasn't
occurring,"
Dr. Muhlestein said.
How Does the AliveCor App Record ECG?
A typical ECG
has 12 leads, and each lead records a different
part of the heart. Thus, the accuracy of
diagnosis is greatly enhanced since heart attacks can happen in different areas
of the heart. With the AliveCor app, the
two wire leads are moved around the body, so that, all the 12 areas can
be accurately recorded.
The inspiration for this kind of ECG recording came from seeing people using
treadmills wearing a simple device that can detect their heart rate through a
single ECG lead, which is more accurate than checking the pulse.
"It's a simple jump from there to putting it on a smartphone, and then
recording the same ECG lead from several body positions,"
he said.
In fact, the new Apple 4 smartwatch
also comes with an inbuilt single-lead ECG.
What
are STEMI and Non-STEMIs?
A STEMI
or ST-elevation
myocardial infarction
results from sudden complete
(100%) blockage
of a heart artery
(coronary artery). A non
-STEMI
is usually caused by a
severe narrowing of the artery, but the artery is not
completely blocked. Thus STEMI is more
of a medical emergency and life-threatening
.
The diagnosis is made by an electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG).
Scope
of the Study and Use of AliveCor
App
- The AliveCor can
greatly speed up the diagnosis of a serious ST Elevation Myocardial
Infarction (STEMI) by uploading the ECG recording online to be immediately
reviewed by a cardiologist. If the ECG is STEMI positive, the person can
be rushed to the hospital for treatment
According to the American College of
Cardiology/American Heart Association guidelines the "door-to-balloon
time"
(time from entering the hospital to when a catheter with a
balloon tip is introduced into the blocked vessel, and then inflated so that
the plaque blocking the lumen of the artery is flattened against its wall) is
less than 90 minutes.
- The cost of the AliveCor App with the two
wire lead is low and makes ECGs accessible to anyone with a smart
phone, but who may not have ready access to ECG machines
- The AliveCor App
can help diagnose persons who may
otherwise ignore their chest pain as "gas" or something trivial and
avoid going to the emergency department
Source: Medindia