AliveCor App, aidentifies serious, life-threatening ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) as accurately as a 12 lead ECG and can be a life-saving tool, according to a recent international study, led by scientists from the Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute in Salt Lake City.

New Smartphone App Identifies Fatal Heart Attacks Accurately

‘AliveCor app, a novel smartphone app can accurately distinguish ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) from non-STEMIs with similar accuracy and sensitivity to that of 12 lead ECG.’ Read More..

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.