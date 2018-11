Coughing Unable to Bring Out Mucus in Cystic Fibrosis: Here's Why

‘Normal mucus in healthy persons is made up of more than 98% water and less than 1% sticky mucins; in lung diseases such as cystic fibrosis and chronic bronchitis, mucus contains nearly 10% sticky mucins and only 79% water and as a result is very viscous.’

The team at UNC developed a sophisticated system to test the mechanical force needed to dislodge and break up normal as well as cystic fibrosis (CF) type mucus.

They obtained airway-lining cells from the lungs of transplant patients and grew them in

laboratory dishes. These cells were then able to produce their own mucus and appeared like miniature versions of actual airway lining cells

Since, mucus is a soft sticky substance, the team developed a method to embed tiny meshes , which bind firmly to the mucus.

Using a silk thread, this mesh was then connected to a motor having a force sensor to quantify the force required to tear apart the mucus from the lining of the airways

This arrangement enabled testing of the adhesive and cohesive forces of mucus and comparing these forces in normal mucus and disease associated mucus.

First treatment - inhaled saline and hypertonic saline (more salt content than body water) - increases the water content in mucus to make it thinner.

Other types of treatments or "mucolytic" agents decrease viscoelasticity of mucus by cutting up or separating mucin molecules, thereby reducing the stiffness of the mucus

Until now, it was not fully clear why coughing is unable to clear the mucus in cystic fibrosis and similar lung conditions. The study team comprising members from a host of scientific disciplines ranging from cell biology to materials scienceand whether these could be responsible for difficulties in clearing out the secretions by coughing.Typically, the cough reflex creates high-velocity airflow that breaks apart the mucus and simultaneously tears it free from the airway lining which then enables it to be coughed out. Thisin lung conditions such as asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis and chronic bronchitis According to Brian Button, PhD, associate professor of biochemistry and biophysics and member of the UNC Cystic Fibrosis Research and Treatment Center at UNC-Chapel Hill, "We found that the. That means coughing would have a substantially reduced ability to clear mucus."The UNC and Duke scientists also used this experimental design at the same time, toon the properties mucus in cystic fibrosis.The study showed that bothof CF mucus.Senior author Michael Rubinstein, professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Materials Science at Duke University, said, "We measured the adhesive forces that bind mucus to the airway lining and the cohesive forces that hold mucus together, and identified several agents that show promise in reducing the strength of mucus's adhesive and cohesive interactions."For most patients and for minor respiratory ailments, either of these therapies will work, but since their effects are additive,To use the experimental system, it is necessary to study in detail the properties of mucus and response to therapies in other respiratory diseases as well and see how mucus clearance can be improved with newer strategies.Source: Medindia