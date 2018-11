Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosks – A Boon for Cardiac Arrest Patients!

A novel type of kiosk called Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosk has been developed to train people to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on cardiac arrest patients outside the hospital.

Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosks have been developed, which can be life-saving, easy to learn and are considered as ideal training tools. Patients who suffer cardiac arrest outside the hospital can be saved if a bystander takes prompt action, indicates a new study published in the, which is a journal for the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP).A Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosk is a stand-alone computerized installation that provides easy step-by-step instructions on how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a cardiac arrest patient. The interactive kiosk has a touch screen with a video program that provides a brief overview of the CPR procedure. This is followed by a practice session and a 30-second CPR test, where the operator uses a manikin or rubber torso. During the practice session, the kiosk continuously provides feedback on factors that impact the efficacy of the CPR procedure. These include information about the rate and depth of compressions, as well as proper hand-positioning.The major objective of the study was to compare the efficacy of three methods of Hands-Only CPR:The research team indicated that Hands-Only CPR was as effective as conventional CPR and required minimal skills, without any health concerns about mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, which is one of the factors for the reluctance of bystanders to perform CPR.said Dr. Debra G. Heard, PhD, affiliated to the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, Dallas, Texas, USA, and lead author of the study.This was a randomized, controlled study that included 738 participants. The study compared the participant scores on three Hands-Only CPR training methods, indicated below:The participants took a 30-second compression test immediately after training. This test was repeated after 3 months to evaluate how much efficiency they still retained.It has been observed that only 45.7 percent adults suffering a cardiac arrest outside of hospital receive CPR from bystanders. This is even lower in rural areas and within minority and low-income groups.