Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosks – A Boon for Cardiac Arrest Patients!

Lack of time

Lack of access

Cost factor

Reluctance to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation

Study Findings

‘Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosks have been developed to train people to perform CPR on cardiac arrest patients. Their efficacy was tested against classroom and video training methods. The kiosks were just as efficient as classroom training and both were superior to video training. This technology has the potential to prevent many cardiac arrest deaths.’

Future Potential of Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosks

Source of Funding

Hands-Only Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Education: A Comparison of On-Screen with Compression Feedback, Classroom, and Video Education - (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.annemergmed.2018.09.026)

The researchers note that the main reason for low rates of bystander CPR is the lack of training. Some of the major roadblocks for CPR training include the following:The Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosks solve all the above problems and are currently widely available in various public places, including airports.The study findings indicated that those who participated in the kiosk session were able to perform Hands-Only CPR as efficiently as those who participated in the classroom session. It was noted that the level of skills of the participants in both these groups were superior to the video only group. The researchers felt that the video session was more suitable for creating awareness, rather than providing actual training.In this regard, Dr. Heard said:In 2013 a single Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosk was initially installed as a pilot project at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), USA. This was followed-up in 2016 by the installation of 5 Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosks jointly by the American Heart Association and the Anthem Foundation, a philanthropic organization. Since then, these kiosks have become very popular and have attracted over 23,000 visitors, without the need for any advertisement.Moreover, it is noteworthy that over 100,000 people have completed training so far. Therefore, these kiosks seem to have a huge potential in the future for saving lives outside the hospital setting.The study was funded by the American Heart Association and the Anthem Foundation, USA.Source: Medindia