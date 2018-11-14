Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosks – A Boon for Cardiac Arrest Patients!

Highlights:
- A novel
type of kiosk called Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosk has been developed to
train people to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on cardiac
arrest patients outside the hospital.
- The Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosks has the potential to prevent the deaths of many cardiac arrest patients
Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosks have been developed, which can be
life-saving, easy to learn and are considered as ideal training tools. Patients
who suffer cardiac arrest outside the hospital can be saved if a bystander
takes prompt action, indicates a new study published in the Annals of Emergency
Medicine
, which is a journal
for the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP).
What is a
Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosk?
A Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosk is a stand-alone computerized
installation that provides easy step-by-step instructions on how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation
(CPR)
on a cardiac arrest patient. The interactive kiosk has a touch
screen with a video program that provides a brief overview of the CPR
procedure. This is followed by a practice session and a 30-second CPR test,
where the operator uses a manikin or rubber torso. During the practice session,
the kiosk continuously provides feedback on factors that impact the efficacy of
the CPR procedure. These include information about the rate and depth of
compressions, as well as proper hand-positioning.
Study Objective
The major objective of the study was to compare the efficacy of three
methods of Hands-Only CPR:
- Classroom
session with an expert
- Video
only session
- Kiosk
session with a manikin
The research team indicated that Hands-Only CPR was as effective as
conventional CPR and required minimal skills, without any health concerns about
mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, which is one of the factors for the reluctance of
bystanders to perform CPR.
"For a person with
little or no medical training, Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosks can teach
life-saving skills in just minutes,"
said Dr. Debra G. Heard, PhD, affiliated to the American Heart Association and
American Stroke Association, Dallas, Texas, USA, and lead author of the study. "These kiosks have the potential to lower
barriers to training, increase the likelihood a bystander would perform CPR and
positively impact the likelihood of survival from cardiac arrest outside of a
hospital."
Study Design
This was a randomized, controlled study that included 738 participants.
The study compared the participant scores on three Hands-Only CPR training
methods, indicated below:
- Classroom:
This involvededucation
by an expert in a classroom setting, with a 25- to a 45-minute practice
session
- Video
Only: This involved watching a
1-minute video on the topic
- Kiosk:
This involved a 4-minute on-screen feedback and practice session
The participants took a 30-second compression test immediately after
training. This test was repeated after 3 months to evaluate how much efficiency
they still retained.
Reason for Low
Rates of Bystander CPR
It has been observed that only 45.7 percent adults suffering a cardiac arrest
outside of hospital receive CPR from
bystanders. This is even lower in rural areas and within minority and
low-income groups.
The researchers note that the main reason for low rates of bystander CPR
is the lack of training. Some of the major roadblocks for CPR training include
the following:
- Lack of
time
- Lack of
access
- Cost
factor
- Reluctance
to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation
The Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosks solve all the above problems and are
currently widely available in various public places, including airports.
Study Findings
The study findings indicated that those who participated in the kiosk
session were able to perform Hands-Only CPR as efficiently as those who
participated in the classroom session. It was noted that the level of skills of
the participants in both these groups were superior to the video only group.
The researchers felt that the video session was more suitable for creating
awareness, rather than providing actual training.

In this regard, Dr. Heard said: "Public health professionals should advocate for regular classroom or
kiosk training and re-training."
Future
Potential of Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosks
In 2013 a single Hands-Only CPR Training Kiosk
was initially installed as a pilot project at the Dallas-Fort Worth
International Airport (DFW), USA. This was followed-up in 2016 by the installation of 5 Hands-Only CPR
Training Kiosks jointly by the American Heart Association and the Anthem
Foundation, a philanthropic organization. Since then, these kiosks have become
very popular and have attracted over 23,000 visitors, without the need for any
advertisement.
Currently,
these kiosks have been installed at 16 airports and 14 other public places
across the US.
Moreover, it is noteworthy that
over 100,000 people have completed training so far. Therefore, these kiosks
seem to have a huge potential in the future for saving lives outside the
hospital setting.
Source of
Funding
The study was funded by the American Heart Association and the Anthem
Foundation, USA.
References :
