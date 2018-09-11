Nanotechnology Helps Treat Acute Kidney Injury

Novel nanostructures called DNA origami nanostructures (DONs) have been developed using the latest nanotechnology techniques

Imaging studies using positron emission tomography (PET) have shown that when these DONs are injected, they preferentially accumulate in the kidneys

Acute kidney injury (AKI) can be caused by oxidative stress. The DONs, accumulated in the kidneys, can counteract the oxidative stress, thereby preventing the onset of AKI in healthy kidneys or treating AKI in diseased kidneys

A novel method for treating and preventing acute kidney injury (AKI) was developed using self-assembling nanomaterials. These nanomaterials are suitable for use in living systems due to their stability, low toxicity, and low immunogenicity. However, this has so far not been possible, but this new study has made major headway in this direction and the study was published in, a Springer Nature publication.