New Optical Imaging Technique to Replace Endoscopy

‘Ultrasound-assisted optical imaging technology has been developed, which could replace invasive procedures like endoscopy. The technology is non-invasive, painless and patient-friendly and could revolutionize the medical imaging field. ’

What are the Disadvantages of Endoscopic Imaging?

What is Novel about New Imaging Technology?

What is the Underlying Mechanism Involved?

What are the Applications of New Technology?

Brain tissue imaging for monitoring brain activity

Dermal imaging for diagnosing skin diseases

Cancer imaging for detecting malignant tumors

Optical imaging in computer vision

Metrology (the science of measurement)

Industrial imaging applications at the micron scale

What are the Future Prospects?

Concluding Remarks

The study was led by Dr. Maysam Chamanzar, Ph.D, who is an Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. The study was conducted by Matteo Giuseppe Scopelliti, who is a Ph.D candidate at Carnegie Mellon University's College of Engineering.The study has been published in the journal, which is a Springer Nature publication.The main disadvantage of endoscopic imaging is that it is highly invasive. In this procedure, an endoscope consisting of a thin tube or catheter, fitted with a miniature camera and biopsy instruments need to be inserted deep within the body cavities for establishing a diagnosis. This procedure is very awkward and uncomfortable, making it unpopular among patients.The novelty of the new imaging technology lies in the fact that it permits visualization of deep tissues within the body, which cannot be visualized by light. Since the technique is non-invasive, it is essentiallywhich makes itas well as easy to use. Moreover, by using ultrasound, a 'virtual lens' is created within the body, which alleviates the need for implantation of a 'physical lens,' thereby making the procedure much less cumbersome and. This novel technology has allowed the visualization of deeply situated tissues, which has never before been possible using non-invasive techniques.It is an established fact that biological tissues block light waves, especially those falling within the visual range of the spectrum. Consequently, currently available imaging techniques cannot use visible light to visualize deep-seated tissues within the body.The new technology, on the other hand, uses ultrasound waves, which are capable of compression and rarefaction of the medium through which they pass. This alters the speed of light, which travels slower in compressed regions and faster in the rarefied regions. This results in the creation of a 'virtual lens' that focuses light within the tissue, allowing greater transparency.The focusing accuracy of this 'virtual lens' can be fine-tuned by altering the parameters of the ultrasound waves, allowing visualization of tissues located at different depths within the body. Moreover, the 'virtual lens' can be moved about without disturbing the medium by controlling the properties of the ultrasound waves from outside, allowing visualization non-invasively.says Chamanzar.Some of the potential applications of this new technology are listed below:Ultrasound-assisted optical imaging technique appears to have a bright future ahead. The technology can be used as a handheld device or a wearable skin patch, depending on which organ is being imaged. This will enable the physician to instantly visualize what's going on inside the body, without having to do an endoscopy. Indeed,. Moreover, this new acousto-optic technology could be used for research purposes involving brain imaging to better understand conditions such as Parkinson's disease , as well as psychiatric and other brain disorders.says Chamanzar.Scopelliti concludes:He adds:Source: Medindia