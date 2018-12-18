New Genetic Mechanism Underlying Migraines Discovered

Genetic mutation that causes migraine by increasing the excitability of the neurons in the brain has been identified

Migraines are moderate to severe headaches accompanied by nausea and heightened sensitivity to light and sound; nearly 15 percent of adults in the world suffer from a migraine

Although medications offer symptomatic relief, there are no effective ways to treat or prevent migraine headaches currently. This finding could help in developing better drugs to treat this painful condition

Novel type of genetic mutation that can result in migraines has been found in this study conducted by scientists at CNRS, Université Côte d'Azur and Inserm. The finding could pave the way for development of better and more effective migraine treatments. The findings of the study appear in the journal