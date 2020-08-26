Lungs Travel from Kolkata to Hyderabad to Save Life of Chandigarh Patient

‘Lungs airlifted from Kolkata save the life of a Chandigarh patient in Hyderabad hospital. It marks the first lung donation in West Bengal and green corridors were setup in both cities by the police departments.’

The organ was airlifted and green corridors were set up by the Traffic Police in both Kolkata and Hyderabad cities to ensure smooth movement.



The team from INK comprising of the Medical Superintendent Dr. Mohua Golder, and Intensivists Dr. Indraneel and Dr. Tanmoy and the family of the donor deserve all the credit in making the donation possible.



While lung transplants have been performed earlier in Telangana, this is the first time a donor organ from Kolkata was used. This is also the second consecutive double lung transplant to be performed at KIMS in the last 10 days.



The first double lung transplant recipient who received his organs from Pune is presently recovering and expected to be discharged soon.



In what would be a first for the state of West Bengal, the lungs of a young donor, certified brain dead at the Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata (INK), were retrieved on Saturday.