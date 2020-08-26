Ishwarya Thyagarajan
Written by Ishwarya Thyagarajan, Masters in Development
Dr. Sunil Shroff
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Sunil Shroff, MBBS, MS, FRCS (UK), D. Urol (Lond)
Last Updated on August 26, 2020 at 5:37 PM
Health In Focus
Highlights:
  • Lungs of a brain dead donor in Kolkata were airlifted to be transplanted in a patient in Hyderabad on 24th August
  • Green corridors were setup in both cities by the police departments
  • The successful transplant saved the life of a patient suffering from end-stage lung disease
  • ROTTO, East Zone and Jeevandan, Telangana coordinated the operation
  • This marks the first lung donation in West Bengal

During the early hours of 24th August, donor lungs retrieved from a young, brain dead resident of Kolkata were airlifted to Hyderabad for a transplant, against all odds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The recipient from Chandigarh, suffering from end-stage lung disease and oxygen-dependent, was getting treated at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Heart and Lung Transplant Institute in Hyderabad.
Lungs Travel from Kolkata to Hyderabad to Save Life of Chandigarh Patient

In what would be a first for the state of West Bengal, the lungs of a young donor, certified brain dead at the Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata (INK), were retrieved on Saturday.


The family's decision to donate the organs was conveyed to the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO), Eastern Zone by INK. This led to a coordinated effort between Dr. Manimay Bandyopadhyay, Director and Dr. Arpita Raychaudhury, Joint Director of ROTTO, Eastern Zone and Dr. Swarnalatha, in-charge of Jeevandan, Telangana state to ensure retrieval and allocation of the organ based on the national transplant waitlist.

The organ was airlifted and green corridors were set up by the Traffic Police in both Kolkata and Hyderabad cities to ensure smooth movement.

The team from INK comprising of the Medical Superintendent Dr. Mohua Golder, and Intensivists Dr. Indraneel and Dr. Tanmoy and the family of the donor deserve all the credit in making the donation possible.

While lung transplants have been performed earlier in Telangana, this is the first time a donor organ from Kolkata was used. This is also the second consecutive double lung transplant to be performed at KIMS in the last 10 days.

The first double lung transplant recipient who received his organs from Pune is presently recovering and expected to be discharged soon.

Reference:
  1. Donor lungs flown in from Kolkata transplanted in Hyderabad - (https://telanganatoday.com/lungs-flown-in-from-kolkata-transplanted-in-hyderabad)


Source: Medindia

