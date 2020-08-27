Natural Alkaline Hydrogel Helps Promote Wound Healing

An undergraduate student Ryota Teshima, along with researchers from Tokyo University of Science, Japan, is behind the novel material with possible applications in wound healing. The findings are published inWound healing is a dynamic process in which healthy cells replace a damaged group of cells and tissues. It requires an optimal physiological environment to promote the growth of new cells.A type of material called "hydrogel" is found to help achieve such optimal conditions for wound healing, because of its unique molecular structure and biocompatibility. They adapt well to the biological conditions of the skin and tissues.Hydrogels are three-dimensionally cross-linked networks of natural polymers that can absorb more than 95% of their water volume. It absorbs fluids from the wound, and continuously providing moisture into the wound, thus creating a highly suitable environment for the wound to heal.Researchers developed the next level alginate hydrogel, using a natural polymer called alginate. Alginate is carbohydrate obtained from seaweed and therefore found in abundance. But the gelation occurs rapidly in the alginatePreviously, the gelation time was controlled using a slightly acidic (4-6) or neutral medium while simultaneously maintaining hydrogel transparency. But the recent findings indicate that a slightly alkaline pH (8-8.5) is better for promoting wound healing. The alkaline environment encourages the growth of skin healing cells like fibroblasts and keratinocytes., says Mr. Teshima.The hydrogel was alkalized by mixing calcium carbonate and potassium alginate. Carbonated water was then added to this mixture, allowing the "gelation" (gel formation) process to take place.The pH of the gel alkalizes because the carbon dioxide volatilizes after gelation. This method also helps to retain the transparency of the gel, allowing the wound to be assessed visually. The resulting hydrogels have a high water content of about 99%. these hydrogels also absorbed exudates from the wound successfully.The hydrogels' shape was not compromised even after a week of immersion in physiological saline solution, though they did become weak.In summary, Mr. Teshima says,Well, there's no denying that this novel hydrogel developed by Mr. Teshima's team shows immense potential for near-future application to wound healing in medicine.In the future, researchers hope to expand the application of the novel hyrdrogel beyond wound healing. Mr. Teshima says,Source: Medindia