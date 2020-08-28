by Samhita Vitta on  August 28, 2020 at 12:39 PM Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:

  • People with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) have the potential to receive personalized treatment
  • Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is more effective and reduces symptoms when compared to stress-management therapy (SMT)
  • People with stronger activation of brain networks during brain scans with cognitive controlling activity may respond well to CBT treatment

New Brain Study for Personalized OCD Treatment
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) can receive a personalized therapy that works for them, according to a new study.

The University of Michigan performed the study, and the results were published in the American Journal of Psychiatry.

Empowering Better Health

The research suggests the possibility of predicting which of the two types of OCD therapy would help teens and adults with OCD.


Comparing OCD Therapies

The research study examined advanced brain scans of 87 teens and adults who had moderate to severe OCD.

The group was randomly assigned 12 weeks of either one of the two types of therapy.

The researchers observed that both types of therapy reduced symptoms of OCD.

One type of therapy was known as 'exposure therapy' . It is a form of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).

Exposure therapy was more effective and reduced symptoms better as time went on when compared with stress-management therapy (SMT).

The researchers further observed the brain scans, which was taken before the patients began therapy. The linked the brain scans to individual treatment response.

The brain scans were taken when the patients performed a simple cognitive test. They had to pick the correct letter out of a display.

They also responded to a small monetary reward if the task was completed correctly.

This test measured both the ability of the patients to control their cognitive process in picking the right letter as well as the extent to which the monetary reward motivated them.

Patients with more activation in brain circuits for processing cognitive demands and reward during the test were found to more likely to respond to CBT.

Patients with less activation in the same areas were more likely to respond well to SMT.

"We found that the more OCD-specific form of therapy, the one based on exposure to the focus of obsession and compulsion, was better for relieving symptoms, which in itself is a valuable finding from this head-to-head randomized comparison of two treatment options," says Stephan Taylor, the senior author.

"But when we looked at the brain to see what was behind that response, we found that the more strength patients had in certain brain areas were linked to a greater chance of responding to exposure-based CBT."

Brain Regions Involved in OCD

Key brain regions involved in OCD have been linked to treatment with emerging therapies called transcranial magnetic stimulation.

Stronger activity in a network called cinguloopercular network during the cognitive task, and stronger activity in the orbitostriato-thalamic network during the reward was associated with better response to CBT

Lower activity in both the networks was associated with SMT.

The researchers also found that the effects didn't vary across different age groups.

CBT response was most linked to the rostral anterior cingulate cortex (rACC).

Previous research has already linked rACC to OCD and its treatment in general. It is also thought to play an important role in the self-regulation of response to OCD triggers.

The U-M team have also previously shown that there is reduced activation of rACC in people with OCD when they are asked to perform cognitive control tasks.

Researchers observed that people who responded best to CBT had a stronger pre-treatment activation in brain areas associated with learning how to extinguish fear-based responses to something that caused pain in the past.

Exposure therapy involves facing the situation or thing that provokes fearful and obsessive responses. Having a stronger motivation to rewards may help a person stick with exposure therapy despite the fears.

Personalized OCD Treatment

The researchers suggest an everyday test that can measure characteristics to predict the success of one therapy or the other to personalize OCD treatment.

Behavioral tests could be administered to OCD patients, and the results could help therapists to recommend either CBT or SMT based on the patient's cognitive control and reward responsiveness.

Kate Fitzgerald, the co-senior author of the paper, suggests computer-based training exercises that can strengthen tendencies and rewards for exposing oneself to the action that triggers OCD symptoms. She says that they may potentially improve therapy response.

There is a good chance of helping children and teens as their brains are still maturing.

New Research to Understand OCD

The research team are currently recruiting OCD diagnosed young people for a clinical trial with CBT and includes brain scanning before and after therapy.

The study will also include young people with OCD-like tendencies. OCD symptoms start in tween years, and diagnosis may not occur until the teen or young adult years. Hence, it is important to study children with sub-clinical symptoms of OCD.

CBT therapy is done through video chat, and the brain scans involve in-person interactions.

"We need families and patients to engage with researchers in studies like these," says Fitzgerald.

"Only through research can we understand what works best for different groups of patients. And perhaps by doing so, we can expand the availability of the most evidence-based OCD therapies - including by engaging psychologists and clinical social workers in leading treatment programs, in addition to psychiatrists at specialized centers."



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Living in Areas with Less Sunlight can Put You at Risk of OCD
People living in areas with less sunlight have less opportunities to adjust their circadian clock and therefore, are at a higher risk of developing obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
READ MORE
Radiosurgery Gifts Hope for Severe Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
In radiosurgery - "gamma knife" is used to deliver an intense beam of radiation to anterior cingulate cortex - an area of brain that causes OCD symptoms.
READ MORE
Nail Biting – A Possible Obsessive Compulsive Disorder?
Nail biting may soon be included under obsessive compulsive disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-V).
READ MORE
Indians With OCD Should Avoid Watching News Around COVID-19: Study
At a time when over 1.3 billion Indians have been asked to stay indoors, people who are claustrophobic or suffer from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) are finding it difficult to obey the 'Lakshmana Rekha Prime Minister Narendra Modi has drawn in ...
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.
READ MORE
Obsessive Compulsive Disorder
Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) is an anxiety disorder characterized by anxious unwanted thoughts or behavior, which the patient is unable to control.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Tourette Syndrome
Tourette syndrome (TS) is a neurological disorder wherein the affected person makes repetitive and stereotyped involuntary movements, or noises, called ‘tics’.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Obsessive Compulsive DisorderParkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaTourette SyndromeLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)