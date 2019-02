Laughter Helps Keep Patients Calm During Brain Surgery

‘Laughter might be the best medicine for brain surgery, as it may help patients keep calm during awake brain surgery. Electrical stimulation of the cingulum bundle causes laughter and it could be of potential benefit in treating depression, anxiety disorders, or chronic pain through deep brain stimulation.’

Read More..

Effects of Cingulum Stimulation During Awake Brain Surgery

The sites of initial electrode placement were chosen to record brain activity and locate the trigger area for seizures

The electrode used to stimulate the cingulum bundle was introduced in a different manner from the usual standard procedure because of the first patient's earlier surgeries; a rear approach was used resulting in the broader extent of cingulum bundle being sampled for electrical stimulation.

On stimulating the cingulum bundle, there was immediate laughter followed by happiness and calm state of mind

To test the first patient's mood, the team showed her faces and asked her to interpret them as happy sad or neutral. Stimulation of the cingulum bundle induced a positive mood (affective bias) and made her view the faces as happy.

Two other patients also underwent cingulum stimulation for behavioral testing and reported mood elevation and reduction of pain and at higher levels of current, laughter was produced

During cingulum stimulation, one of the latter patients undertook tests for language, memory and performed normally, except for a task requiring recollection of items from a list which was slightly delayed

Cingulum Stimulation - Possible Game Changer in Awake Brain Surgery

Summary

Cingulum stimulation enhances positive affect and anxiolysis to facilitate awake craniotomy - (https://www.jci.org/articles/view/120110)

refers to performing brain surgery in patients to remove tumors or treat epilepsy while they are awake because the site of disease is close to vital areas that control vision, speech or hearing and keeping the patient awake reduces the risk of damage to these areas.This finding was used to complete another awake brain surgery in the same patient two days later. Additionally, these findings were confirmed in two other epilepsy patients who were undergoing diagnostic monitoring.The study was reported by neuroscientists at Emory University School of Medicine and the findings were slated to appear in theThe senior author of this study author was Jon T, Willie, MD, Ph.D, who performed the surgeries along with his team. He is the assistant professor of neurosurgery and neurology at Emory University School of Medicine.the authors write.This type of affective bias has been known to be associated with a decrease in depression symptoms and can be used as a potential treatment.The findings of the study suggest that cingulum stimulation induces relaxation and calm in patients undergoing brain surgery and may also help in treating mood disorders and pain conditions.Theis a tract of nerve fibers in the midbrain that has a shape resembling a girdle or belt - hence its Latin name. The brain area known to produce laughter and relaxation lies at the top and front of the bundle. Thus this bundle is a logical target due to its wide-reaching connections among brain regions that regulate emotional responses.s during awake brain surgery, which can normally make patients nervous., assess their language skills, responses and other functions to find out if these are getting affected by the removal of tumor tissue.says lead author Kelly Bijanki, Ph.D, assistant professor of neurosurgery.Stimulation of cingulum fibers in the brain can be used to produce relaxation in patients undergoing awake brain surgery as well for potential treatment of anxiety , depression and chronic pain disorders.Source: Medindia