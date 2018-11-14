Large Babies Born to Diabetic Mothers are at High Obesity Risk

Highlights:
- Link
between maternal diabetes during pregnancy and large babies (large for
gestational age - LGA) becoming overweight or obese during childhood was
investigated
- LGA
babies born to mothers with diabetes are at a higher risk of becoming
overweight or obese during childhood
- Since
LGA is a potentially modifiable factor, obesity in these babies can be
prevented before they reach childhood by instituting suitable preventive
measures
Children who are larger than average at birth (large for gestational age
- LGA) and born to mothers with gestational diabetes are almost three times as
likely to become obese during childhood than normal size children born to
mothers without diabetes, reveals a new study.
The study has been published in Diabetologia
, the official
journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD). This
study was led by Dr. Padma Kaul, Director, Outcomes Research, Canadian VIGOUR
Center and Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Alberta, Edmonton,
Alberta, Canada.
Study Objective
There are many reasons why children become overweight or obese during childhood
. It is well
established that children who are born large are likely to be larger in
childhood. Moreover, maternal weight, weight gain prior to and during pregnancy
and maternal diabetes status are established risk factors for having LGA
babies. The link between maternal diabetes during pregnancy and LGA babies
becoming overweight or obese during childhood is still not known. The objective
of the present study was to establish this link.
Study Procedure
The study population included 81,226 children who were born between
January 2005 and August 2013. All the mothers were primarily from Calgary, a
city in the province of Alberta, Canada. When the children were of pre-school
age (4-6 years of age), between January 2009 and August 2017 their height and
weight were measured and information on breastfeeding
status during the first five months of life was collected and then linked to
data on maternal hospitalizations, outpatient visits as well as birth registry
data.
The children were identified as overweight or obese, based on World
Health Organization (WHO) criteria and were grouped into the following
categories based on (i) diabetes status of the mother during pregnancy and (ii)
birth weight:
The number of children in the various groups is tabulated below:
'Large for gestational age (LGA) babies born to diabetic mothers are at a higher risk of becoming overweight or obese during childhood. Since LGA is a modifiable factor, LGA babies can be prevented from becoming overweight or obese by taking suitable preventive measures.'
|
Group
|
No. of Children
|
No Diabetes/AGA (Control Group)
|
69,506
|
No Diabetes/LGA
|
5,926
|
Gestational Diabetes/AGA
|
4,563
|
Gestational Diabetes/LGA
|
573
|
Pre-existing Diabetes/AGA
|
480
|
Pre-existing Diabetes/LGA
|
178
Study Findings
The rates of being overweight or obese in children of pre-school age ranged from 21 percent in the control group (no diabetes/AGA) to 43 percent in gestational diabetes/LGA group. The rates were on the higher side for pre-existing diabetes/LGA group (36%) and the no-diabetes/LGA group (35%). Moreover,children were at a 2.79-fold increased risk (almost trebled) of becoming overweight or obese if they were in gestational diabetes/LGA group, as opposed to the control group (no
diabetes/AGA).
Importantly, the risk of becoming overweight or obese in pre-existing diabetes/LGA and no diabetes/LGA groups were doubled when compared to the control. This clearly indicates that LGA
is an independent risk factor for children to become overweight or obese.
Furthermore, the risk of childhood obesity was much higher due to LGA alone (39%), when compared to gestational diabetes alone (16%) or pre-existing diabetes alone (15%). Moreover, it was found that the risk contributed by gestational diabetes/LGA and pre-existing diabetes/LGA were 50 percent and 39
percent respectively.
In order to gain further insight, the pre-existing diabetes group was separated into Type-1 diabetes and Type-2 diabetes subgroups. The results of the prevalence of overweight or obese children in the various groups are tabulated below:
Group
Prevalence of Overweight/Obese Children (%)
Type-1 Diabetes/AGA
21
Type-1 Diabetes/LGA
31
Type-2 Diabetes/AGA
27
Type-2 Diabetes/LGA
42
Interpretation & Expert Comments
In the opinion of the authors, LGA at birth is a modifiable factor. The study highlights the need to better understand the factors responsible for the occurrence of LGA. This will help develop strategies to prevent an infant from
becoming overweight or obese in childhood. Moreover, the authors believe that LGA could be a surrogate marker for two factors that were not addressed in the study.
These include
the following:
- Maternal weight: Excess pre-pregnancy weight or gestational weight gain
- Blood glucose control during pregnancy
The authors said: "Our
study establishes that a larger proportion of excess weight in childhood can be
attributed to LGA than maternal diabetes during pregnancy. We hope that these
findings will reinforce public health campaigns advising women who are planning
to get pregnant that, just like smoking, alcohol consumption and other lifestyle
choices, their weight prior to getting pregnant, and weight gain and blood
sugar control during pregnancy may have a significant impact on the future
health of their children."
Breastfeeding status in the first five months of
life also influenced the likelihood of becoming overweight or obese in
childhood.
If the infants were breastfed, there was a 25%
lesser chance of them becoming overweight or obese during childhood. This was
true for all the groups except gestational diabetes/LGA and pre-existing
diabetes/LGA groups (both Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes).
The authors said: "The protection offered by breastmilk did not extend to the
gestational diabetes/LGA and pre-existing diabetes/LGA groups - not overall,
nor in the Type-1/LGA and Type-2/LGA subgroups. If, as we believe possible, LGA
is a marker for poor blood sugar control during pregnancy, further research is
needed to examine whether, as suggested previously, glucose and insulin levels
in the breast milk of mothers with diabetes may increase, rather than protect
against, the risk of childhood obesity."
Source of
Funding
This study was funded by the
Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) through a peer-reviewed operating
grant (Number RN125845-251412). References :
Source: Medindia