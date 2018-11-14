Large Babies Born to Diabetic Mothers are at High Obesity Risk

Highlights:

Link between maternal diabetes during pregnancy and large babies (large for gestational age - LGA) becoming overweight or obese during childhood was investigated

LGA babies born to mothers with diabetes are at a higher risk of becoming overweight or obese during childhood

Since LGA is a potentially modifiable factor, obesity in these babies can be prevented before they reach childhood by instituting suitable preventive measures Children who are larger than average at birth (large for gestational age - LGA) and born to mothers with gestational diabetes are almost three times as likely to become obese during childhood than normal size children born to mothers without diabetes, reveals a new study. Children who are larger than average at birth (large for gestational age - LGA) and born to mothers with gestational diabetes are almost three times as likely to become obese during childhood than normal size children born to mothers without diabetes, reveals a new study.

Large Babies Born to Diabetic Mothers are at High Obesity Risk



The study has been published in Diabetologia, the official journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD). This study was led by Dr. Padma Kaul, Director, Outcomes Research, Canadian VIGOUR Center and Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Alberta, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Study Objective There are many reasons why children become

Study Procedure The study population included 81,226 children who were born between January 2005 and August 2013. All the mothers were primarily from Calgary, a city in the province of Alberta, Canada. When the children were of pre-school age (4-6 years of age), between January 2009 and August 2017 their height and weight were measured and information on



The children were identified as overweight or obese, based on World Health Organization (WHO) criteria and were grouped into the following categories based on (i) diabetes status of the mother during pregnancy and (ii) birth weight: No diabetes

Gestational diabetes

Pre-existing diabetes

Appropriate for gestational age (AGA)

LGA The number of children in the various groups is tabulated below:



‘Large for gestational age (LGA) babies born to diabetic mothers are at a higher risk of becoming overweight or obese during childhood. Since LGA is a modifiable factor, LGA babies can be prevented from becoming overweight or obese by taking suitable preventive measures.’

Read More.. Group No. of Children No Diabetes/AGA (Control Group) 69,506 No Diabetes/LGA 5,926 Gestational Diabetes/AGA 4,563 Gestational Diabetes/LGA 573 Pre-existing Diabetes/AGA 480 Pre-existing Diabetes/LGA 178 Study Findings The rates of being overweight or obese in children of pre-school age ranged from 21 percent in the control group (no diabetes/AGA) to 43 percent in gestational diabetes/LGA group. The rates were on the higher side for pre-existing diabetes/LGA group (36%) and the no-diabetes/LGA group (35%). Moreover,children were at a 2.79-fold increased risk (almost trebled) of becoming overweight or obese if they were in gestational diabetes/LGA group, as opposed to the control group (no diabetes/AGA).



Importantly, the risk of becoming overweight or obese in pre-existing diabetes/LGA and no diabetes/LGA groups were doubled when compared to the control. This clearly indicates that LGA is an independent risk factor for children to become overweight or obese.



Furthermore, the risk of childhood obesity was much higher due to LGA alone (39%), when compared to gestational diabetes alone (16%) or pre-existing diabetes alone (15%). Moreover, it was found that the risk contributed by gestational diabetes/LGA and pre-existing diabetes/LGA were 50 percent and 39 percent respectively.



In order to gain further insight, the pre-existing diabetes group was separated into Type-1 diabetes and Type-2 diabetes subgroups. The results of the prevalence of overweight or obese children in the various groups are tabulated below:



Group Prevalence of Overweight/Obese Children (%) Type-1 Diabetes/AGA 21 Type-1 Diabetes/LGA 31 Type-2 Diabetes/AGA 27 Type-2 Diabetes/LGA 42 Interpretation & Expert Comments In the opinion of the authors, LGA at birth is a modifiable factor. The study highlights the need to better understand the factors responsible for the occurrence of LGA. This will help develop strategies to prevent an infant from becoming overweight or obese in childhood. Moreover, the authors believe that LGA could be a surrogate marker for two factors that were not addressed in the study. These include the following: Maternal weight: Excess pre-pregnancy weight or gestational weight gain

Excess pre-pregnancy weight or gestational weight gain Blood glucose control during pregnancy The authors said: "Our study establishes that a larger proportion of excess weight in childhood can be attributed to LGA than maternal diabetes during pregnancy. We hope that these findings will reinforce public health campaigns advising women who are planning to get pregnant that, just like smoking, alcohol consumption and other lifestyle choices, their weight prior to getting pregnant, and weight gain and blood sugar control during pregnancy may have a significant impact on the future health of their children."



Breastfeeding status in the first five months of life also influenced the likelihood of becoming overweight or obese in childhood. If the infants were breastfed, there was a 25% lesser chance of them becoming overweight or obese during childhood. This was true for all the groups except gestational diabetes/LGA and pre-existing diabetes/LGA groups (both Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes).



The authors said: "The protection offered by breastmilk did not extend to the gestational diabetes/LGA and pre-existing diabetes/LGA groups - not overall, nor in the Type-1/LGA and Type-2/LGA subgroups. If, as we believe possible, LGA is a marker for poor blood sugar control during pregnancy, further research is needed to examine whether, as suggested previously, glucose and insulin levels in the breast milk of mothers with diabetes may increase, rather than protect against, the risk of childhood obesity."

Source of Funding This study was funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) through a peer-reviewed operating grant (Number RN125845-251412).



References : Association between maternal diabetes, being large for gestational age and breast-feeding on being overweight or obese in childhood - (http://diabetologia-journal.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Kaul.pdf)



