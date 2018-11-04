medindia
Injectable Biosensor To Monitor Alcohol Levels Longterm
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Injectable Biosensor To Monitor Alcohol Levels Longterm

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 11, 2018 at 4:07 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Tiny biosensor chip injected beneath the skin shown to be safe, convenient and effective for continuous monitoring of alcohol levels of patients in treatment programs
  • Lack of effective and convenient tools currently poses a major challenge to monitor patients in drug rehabilitation programs
New injectable biosensor has been recently developed that works silently, constantly monitors alcohol levels in patients. The sensor is powered wirelessly by a device such as a smart watch or patch worn by the person.
Injectable Biosensor To Monitor Alcohol Levels Longterm

The biochip has been developed at UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering. The project was led by Professor Drew Hall an electrical engineering professor at the UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering who is also affiliated with the Center for Wireless Communications and the Center for Wearable Sensors, both at UC San Diego. The team present their work at the 2018 IEEE Custom Integrated Circuits Conference (CICC) in San Diego.

Aim of Current Study

The research team hope to develop a device that overcomes the limitations of currently available tools to monitor alcohol levels of patients in treatment programs.

According to Hall, "The ultimate goal of this work is to develop a routine, unobtrusive alcohol and drug monitoring device for patients in substance abuse treatment programs."

Biosensor Chip and Details of Study

The research team initially tested the chip in vitro using a set-up that was similar to an implanted environment, i.e., using mixtures of ethanol in diluted human serum beneath layers of pig skin.
  • The biosensor chip roughly measures about one cubic millimeter in size and can be non-surgically injected under the skin into the interstitial fluid (the fluid that surrounds the cells).
  • The sensor is coated with alcohol oxidase, an enzyme that interacts selectively with alcohol to form a by-product that can be electrochemically detected.
  • The electrical signals from the chip are sent wirelessly to a nearby wearable device on the skin such as a smart watch, which powers the chip wirelessly as well.
  • Two extra sensors on the chip measure background signals and pH levels which are then canceled out to make the test reading more accurate.

Limitations of Current Tools to Monitor Alcohol Levels

One of the main challenges for patients and doctors alike in treatment programs is the lack of convenient tools to routinely monitor drug or alcohol levels.
  • Breathalyzers are currently the most common method to measure blood alcohol levels. However, they are clunky devices and require to be switched on by the patient and are not that accurate, says Dr Hall.
  • A blood test is the most accurate method, but has to be done by a trained technician.
  • Tattoo-based alcohol sensors worn on the skin are also a promising new alternative, but can be easily removed and are only for one-time use.
"A tiny injectable sensor--that can be administered in a clinic without surgery - could make it easier for patients to follow a prescribed course of monitoring for extended periods of time," Hall said.

Biosensor Chip Safe and Consumes Very Little Power - An Added Advantage
  • The team designed the chip to consume very little power - 970 nano watts total, which is approximately one million times less power than what a smartphone consumes while making a phone call.
"We don't want the chip to have a significant impact on the battery life of the wearable device. And since we're implanting this, we don't want a lot of heat being locally generated inside the body or a battery that is potentially toxic," Hall said.

This was made possible by transmitting the signals via a phenomenon called backscattering. In this method, the nearby device such as a smart watch transmits radio frequency signals to the chip, which sends the data back to the smart watch by modifying and reflecting the signals.
  • The scientists also created ultra-low power sensor readout circuits for the chip reducing its measurement time to just three seconds, once again resulting in minimal power usage.

Future Plans

  • The team is planning to test the biochip in live animals
  • Dr Hall's team is working with CARI Therapeutics, a start-up based in the Qualcomm Institute Innovation Space at UC San Diego, and Dr. Carla Marienfeld, an addiction specialist at UC San Diego who specializes in managing persons with substance abuse disorders, to optimize the chip for use as next generation rehabilitation monitoring.
  • The scientists are also actively working to create versions of the chip that can be used to monitor other drugs and substances of abuse as well in addition to alcohol.
To conclude with the remarks of Dr Hall, "This is a proof-of-concept platform technology. We've shown that this chip can work for alcohol, but we envision creating others that can detect different substances of abuse and injecting a customized cocktail of them into a patient to provide long-term, personalized medical monitoring."

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Related Links

Blood Alcohol Level

Blood Alcohol Level

Use this calculator to estimate your blood alcohol content and the permissible limit in different countries.

Darker Your Drink, Severe the Hangover!

Darker Your Drink, Severe the Hangover!

Hangover is a benign form of alcohol withdrawal which indicates overindulgence in alcohol.

Permissible Blood Alcohol Limits and Driving

Permissible Blood Alcohol Limits and Driving

Different countries have their own permissible blood alcohol limits for drivers of vehicles like cars, planes and buses.

Alcohol Self Screening Test

Alcohol Self Screening Test

Take this anonymous self-test to evaluate your alcohol consumption and determine if your drinking pattern poses a risk for hazardous health conditions.

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Alcohol Addiction and Women

Social drinking amongst women has become a fad. Stop it before it finishes you.

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and Driving

Alcohol and driving do not mix. Drunken driving is the cause of many deaths in the world.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Alcoholism

Alcoholism

Alcohol use disorder or alcoholism is an inability to control drinking. It can cause short term and long term physical, as well as psychological effects on the patient.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.

PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease

PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease

Ensure your heart health by getting a PLAC test. Prevent heart attack and stroke by detecting your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Alcoholism Cannabis Drug Abuse Alcohol and Driving Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Pancreatitis Alcohol Addiction and Women Drug Detox PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

11 Alarming Symptoms & Signs You Should Look Out For Nerve Damage

Our nervous system is involved in numerous functions such as sensing touch and pain, breathing, ...

 Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal Atresia

Intestinal atresia is a congenital condition where a segment of the intestine has failed to develop ...

 Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary Atresia

Pulmonary atresia is a critical congenital defect of the heart where the pulmonary valve fails to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...