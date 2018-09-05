Immunosuppressants Side Effect May Benefit People With Hair Loss

‘Hair loss can be treated by using an osteoporosis drug known as WAY-316606 which acts in the same way as the immunosuppressant drug cyclosporine by particularly antagonizing a gene called SFRP1.’

What are the common types of hair loss?

Male pattern baldness

Female pattern hair loss

Spot baldness or alopecia areata

Telogen effluvium (scalp disorder characterized by thinning of hair)

How to diagnose hair loss?

The pull test

The pluck test

Daily hair count

Trichoscopy

Scalp biopsy

How can hair loss be treated?

Minoxidil

Dutasteride

Finasteride

Corticosteroids

Oral contraceptives

Antiandrogens (e.g., Spironolactone, flutamide)

Immunosuppressants

Nathan J. Hawkshaw, Jonathan A. Hardman, Iain S. Haslam, Asim Shahmalak, Amos Gilhar, Xinhong Lim, Ralf Paus "Identifying novel strategies for treating human hair loss disorders: Cyclosporine A suppresses the Wnt inhibitor, SFRP1, in the dermal papilla of human scalp hair follicles" journal PLOS Biology (2018) https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.2003705 Hair Loss - (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hair_loss)

