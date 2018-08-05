medindia
Early Detection of Lung Cancer Possible With Newly Identified Biomarker
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Early Detection of Lung Cancer Possible With Newly Identified Biomarker

Written by Suchitra Chari
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 8, 2018 at 6:02 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Novel biomarker (CKAP4) that is detected as early as in stage 1 non-small-cell lung cancer and squamous cell carcinoma now identified.
  • Poor prognosis of lung cancer is mainly due to the late diagnosis of the disease.
  • Using a combination of CKAP4 and conventional markers for early diagnosis could markedly improve diagnostic accuracies and change current practices regarding the treatment of lung cancer patients.
Investigators have found significantly higher levels of cytoskeleton-associated protein 4 (CKAP4) in the blood of patients with lung cancer than in healthy individuals. Moreover, the protein is sensitive enough to be detected in the patients' blood as early as in stage I of non-small-cell lung cancer and squamous cell carcinoma, compared to current biomarkers. This could potentially make it a non-invasive diagnostic marker for specific lung cancers to be used for early detection and to improve patient outcomes.
Early Detection of Lung Cancer Possible With Newly Identified Biomarker

"The identification of patients at an early stage of cancer when it can be treated surgically is extremely important to improve prognosis," explained Yuichi Sato, PhD, Department of Molecular Diagnostics, Kitasato University School of Allied Health Sciences, Sagamihara, Kanagawa, Japan, who led the study. "We need better biomarkers for early diagnosis."

The findings are published in The American Journal of Pathology

Cytoskeleton-associated protein 4 (CKAP4) or CLIMP-63 (cytoskeleton-linking membrane protein 63)

CKAP4, apart from playing an essential role in the maintenance of the endoplasmic reticulum structure has more recently been identified as a cell surface receptor for four unique extracellular ligands (substances that bind to biomolecules to serve a biological function); these are tissue plasminogen activator, surfactant protein A, Dickkopf1 (DKK1), and antiproliferative factor.

CKAP4 has also been described as a marker in different cancers. Recently, simultaneous expressions of DKK1 and CKAP4 were frequently observed in tumor lesions of human pancreatic and lung cancers, and it was noted that if the levels of the co-expressed proteins in tumor tissues were less, then there was better prognosis and relapse-free survival in the patients.

Current Biomarkers for Lung Cancer

The biomarkers used in detecting lung cancer up until now are not sensitive enough to detect tumors at an early stage; these include carcinoma embryonic antigen (CEA), sialyl Lewis X antigen (SLX), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) antigen, and cytokeratin fragment (CYFRA) 21-1. Across various stages of the disease (I-IV), the sensitivities of serum CEA, CYFRA, and SCCA are reported as 30 to 52, 17 to 82, and 24 to 39 percent, respectively. Sensitivity denotes the fraction of people who have the disease and who test positive. A perfect diagnostic marker will show 100% sensitivity, i.e., all patients with the disease will be detected.

Study - Detection of high levels of CKAP4 in lung cancer patients

  • Two hundred and seventy one lung cancer patients and hundred healthy individuals were chosen for the study.
  • Blood taken from the individuals were analyzed using a reverse-phase protein array (RPPA) analysis machine that measures protein expression levels in a large number of biological samples using validated high-quality antibodies.
  • For this particular experiment, the monoclonal antibody used was called KU-Lu-1 which reacted only with tumor cells and tumor stromal fibroblasts and not with normal lung tissues. The crosstalk between stromal cells and cancer cells is highly responsible for the progression of tumors and their metastasis.
  • The researchers confirmed that the KU-Lu-1 antibody recognized CKAP4 in lung cancer cells and tissues using immunoprecipitation and mass spectrometry.
  • The investigators also studied a validation set that consisted of samples from 100 patients with lung cancer and 38 healthy controls.

Results of the study

  • Serum CKAP4 had a sensitivity of 81 percent in the training set and 69 percent in the validation set; these rates were higher than those of the current sero-diagnostic markers.
  • The sensitivity of serum CKAP4 was high even when measured in stage I non-small-cell lung cancer and squamous cell carcinoma.
"The use of CKAP4 as a biomarker could change current practices regarding the treatment of lung cancer patients, and the diagnostic accuracies may be markedly improved by the combination of CKAP4 and conventional markers," concluded Dr. Sato.

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is one of the most common cancers in the world and one that leads to the most number of cancer deaths. Cigarette smoking is the greatest risk factor for lung cancer, followed by pollution, radiation and asbestos exposure.

Common symptoms are a persistent cough that progressively worsens over time, constant chest pain, coughing up blood, shortness of breath and repeated pneumonia or bronchitis problems.

Diagnosing lung cancer at an advanced stage is the main reason for the poor outcome of the disease.

References:
  1. Lung Cancer - (https://medlineplus.gov/lungcancer.html)
  2. Kengo Yanagita, Ryo Nagashio, Shi-Xu Jiang, Yuki Kuchitsu, Kazuo Hachimura, Masaaki Ichinoe, Satoshi Igawa, Eriko Fukuda, Naoki Goshima, Yukitoshi Satoh, Yoshiki Murakumo, Makoto Saegusa, Yuichi Sato. Cytoskeleton-Associated Protein 4 Is a Novel Serodiagnostic Marker for Lung Cancer, American Journal of Pathology (2018).DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ajpath.2018.03.007

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Related Links

Lung Cancer

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Quiz on Lung Cancer (Advance)

Quiz on Lung Cancer (Advance)

Lung cancer, like other cancers, is a dreaded condition responsible for a number of deaths in both men and women. Test your knowledge on lung cancer by taking this quiz. ...

Malignancy of Lung Cancer can Now be Detected by a New Biomarker

Malignancy of Lung Cancer can Now be Detected by a New Biomarker

The new biomarker has been found to be very effective in distinguishing benign and malignant lung cancer; they have found to be 98 percent effective.

Top 10 Interesting Facts on Lung Cancer

Top 10 Interesting Facts on Lung Cancer

Lung cancer can be diagnosed only in the advanced stages of the disease. Therefore, early screening is recommended for a better prognosis.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Lung Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The biopsy tissues obtained from the lungs are examined by a pathologist.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Silicosis

Silicosis

Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.

Smoking among Women

Smoking among Women

Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Lung Biopsy Lung Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Asbestosis Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Pneumoconiosis Smoking among Women Silicosis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy

Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy

Hypothyroidism is a health condition where the thyroid gland produces less thyroid hormone. ...

 Alkaptonuria

Alkaptonuria

Alkaptonuria or black urine disease is an inherited disorder where a chemical called homogentisic ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Test Your Knowledge on Colic Baby and Gas

Is your newborn baby constantly crying? Are you at your wit's end not knowing what to do? Find ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...