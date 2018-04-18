medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Malignancy of Lung Cancer can Now be Detected by a New Biomarker

by Rishika Gupta on  April 18, 2018 at 12:58 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New biomarker which detects LG3BP and C163A levels in the blood samples can effectively be used distinguish benign lung cancer nodules from malignant ones. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Chest.
Malignancy of Lung Cancer can Now be Detected by a New Biomarker
Malignancy of Lung Cancer can Now be Detected by a New Biomarker

Every year, health care providers in the United States discover more than 1.6 million lung nodules in patients. Many are "incidentally detected," meaning they are found during evaluation for an unrelated cause (for example, a chest X-ray after a fall). Although 75 to 85 percent of these incidentally detected nodules turn out to be benign, they can pose a diagnostic dilemma for providers.

Patients with high-risk nodules may require more invasive testing such as biopsy or even surgery to remove the nodule. However, when there's a low-to-moderate probability of cancer -- anywhere from 5 to 65 percent -- providers may debate who should be monitored with a serial PET or CT scans and who should undergo potentially complex diagnostic tests.

Gerard A. Silvestri, M.D., M.S., a lung cancer pulmonologist at the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center who holds the George C. and Margaret M. Hillenbrand Endowed Chair in thoracic oncology, led the study. Results were reported in an article published online in the journal Chest on March 1, 2018.

The biomarker works like this: If a patient has less than a 50 percent chance of having cancer and the test result is negative for the integrated classifier, it's likely not cancer. The biomarker can offer the provider confidence in a diagnosis and treatment plan.

"It serves as a 'rule out' test for those with low-to-moderate risk," says Silvestri. "The biomarker is a tool to help calculate the general risk of cancer and present a patient with recommendations and options. It can push people out of indeterminate risk and into low-risk -- without having to undergo invasive and potentially risky procedures."

Biopsies and surgeries can be complicated in an organ as delicate as the lung.

"Think of your lung as a two-liter bottle of soda, and the nodule as a pea in the center of it," explains Silvestri. "During a biopsy, for example, the lung could collapse and need a tube to expand it. Our goals for this biomarker are to help calculate the risk of cancer, present the patient with options and recommendations and avoid subjecting patients with the benign disease to expensive, unnecessary and intrusive procedures."

Even if biomarker results are negative, patients will need ongoing CT scans to monitor a lung nodule. "A low-risk tumor will be followed with serial imaging. After two years of CT scans being performed periodically and without evidence of growth, we can say it's benign," Silvestri says.

This research is part of the Pulmonary Nodule Plasma Proteomic Classifier (PANOPTIC) study, a clinical trial of 685 patients 40 years old or older, with newly discovered lung nodules 8 to 30 millimeters in diameter as shown on a recent (fewer than 60 days old) CT scan.

If the biomarker's results in the PANOPTIC study had been used to direct care (they were not), 40 percent fewer procedures would have been performed on patients with benign nodules. The next step in bringing this test to the clinic would be to conduct a "clinical utility" study to show how using this biomarker might affect physician and patient behavior.

"Anything to provide physicians with more confidence in how they would manage patients would be helpful," Silvestri says. "The goal of this research, and other research like this, is to quickly evaluate and treat patients with cancerous nodules, while never exposing patients who don't have cancer to invasive costly and sometimes risky procedures."

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

Using the Cell's Own Nanoparticles as Disease Biomarkers

Using the Cell's Own Nanoparticles as Disease Biomarkers

Nanoparticles could become diagnostic tools in the early-detection of cancers, dementia and kidney disease.

Possible Biomarker for Early Diagnosis of Ebola

Possible Biomarker for Early Diagnosis of Ebola

Immune response detected four days before fever in monkeys raises the possibility of early diagnosis of Ebola.

New Biomarker for Emergency Departments' Diagnosis of Acute Heart Failure

New Biomarker for Emergency Departments' Diagnosis of Acute Heart Failure

Biomarker to accurately diagnose or rule out acute heart failure in patients seen for shortness of breath at hospital emergency departments has been identified. The protein NT-proBNP may be used to diagnose heart failure in a wide range of patients ...

Potential Biomarkers for Atrial Fibrillation

Potential Biomarkers for Atrial Fibrillation

MicroRNA molecules identified in circulating blood could potentially act as biomarkers for atrial fibrillation.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Asbestosis

Asbestosis

Asbestosis is a chronic inflammatory lung disease that occurs due to long term exposure to asbestos fibres

Lung Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

The procedure by which tissue samples are obtained from the lung is known as lung biopsy. The biopsy tissues obtained from the lungs are examined by a pathologist.

Lung Cancer

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a malignant tumor in the lung tissues. Smoking is the main cause of lung cancer with symptoms like recurrent respiratory diseases.

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis

Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.

Smoking among Women

Smoking among Women

Tobacco use in women is on the rise. The health risks of tobacco are far too many has never done a woman any good psychologically or health-wise.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Lung Biopsy Lung Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Asbestosis Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Pneumoconiosis Smoking among Women 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic drug monitoring is measuring drug concentrations at specific intervals in a patient's ...

 Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's syndrome or acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis is a skin disorder with no specific ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...