High Usage of Antibiotics may Increase the Risk of Death in Women

Highlights:
- Prolonged use of antibiotics in women is linked to a higher
risk of death from heart disease.
- The risk of death from heart disease was found to more in women
taking antibiotics during late adulthood compared to middle adulthood.
- Taking antibiotics for two or more months was associated with a
58% higher risk of cardiovascular death.
Long-term use of antibiotics,
especially during late adulthood was linked to higher risk of death from heart
disease and other causes among women, suggests preliminary study data presented
at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology and Prevention | Lifestyle and
Cardiometabolic Health Scientific Sessions 2018.
Previous studies have indicated
that usage of antibiotics
for an
extended period of time is associated with long-lasting changes to micro-organisms that live in the
human gut.
‘Women who take antibiotics over a period of time has been linked to have higher risk of death from heart disease.’
"Gut microbiota alterations have been associated with a variety of
life-threatening disorders, such as cardiovascular diseases and certain types
of cancer," said author Lu Qi, M.D., Ph.D., professor of epidemiology at
Tulane University in New Orleans. "Antibiotic exposure affects balance and
composition of the gut microbiome, even after one stops taking antibiotics; so,
it is important to better understand how taking antibiotics might impact risks
for chronic diseases and death."
Study
overview
The study was conducted in collaboration between Tulane University School
of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public
Health. 37,510 women, aged 60 years and older were involved in the study. Each
of them reported their antibiotic usage and all were free of heart disease
and cancer at the start
of the study. The women were classified based on how long they had used
antibiotics. They were divided into 3 groups: Those who did not use antibiotics
at all, those who used antibiotics for less than 15 days, those who used
antibiotics anywhere from 15 days to less than two months and those who used
antibiotics for two or more months. The study population was followed for a period from 2004 until June 2012.
Study
findings
- Women who took antibiotics for two months or longer during
their late adulthood were 27% more likely to die from all causes when
compared to women who did not take antibiotics.
- Taking antibiotics for two or more months was associated with a
58% higher risk of cardiovascular death.
- The association between long-term antibiotic use and increased
risk of death was also evident in women who took antibiotics during their
middle adulthood, from ages 40 to 59 years.
- There was no notable association between antibiotic use and
death from cancer.
The study provides a good evidence that people who take antibiotics for
long periods during adulthood may be a high-risk group and should be targeted
for risk-factor modification to prevent heart disease and death.
References:
