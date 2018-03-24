medindia
High Usage of Antibiotics may Increase the Risk of Death in Women
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

High Usage of Antibiotics may Increase the Risk of Death in Women

Written by Anjali Aryamvally
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 24, 2018 at 3:02 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Prolonged use of antibiotics in women is linked to a higher risk of death from heart disease.
  • The risk of death from heart disease was found to more in women taking antibiotics during late adulthood compared to middle adulthood.
  • Taking antibiotics for two or more months was associated with a 58% higher risk of cardiovascular death.
Long-term use of antibiotics, especially during late adulthood was linked to higher risk of death from heart disease and other causes among women, suggests preliminary study data presented at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology and Prevention | Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Scientific Sessions 2018.
High Usage of Antibiotics may Increase the Risk of Death in Women

Previous studies have indicated that usage of antibiotics for an extended period of time is associated with long-lasting changes to micro-organisms that live in the human gut.

"Gut microbiota alterations have been associated with a variety of life-threatening disorders, such as cardiovascular diseases and certain types of cancer," said author Lu Qi, M.D., Ph.D., professor of epidemiology at Tulane University in New Orleans. "Antibiotic exposure affects balance and composition of the gut microbiome, even after one stops taking antibiotics; so, it is important to better understand how taking antibiotics might impact risks for chronic diseases and death."

Study overview

The study was conducted in collaboration between Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. 37,510 women, aged 60 years and older were involved in the study. Each of them reported their antibiotic usage and all were free of heart disease and cancer at the start of the study. The women were classified based on how long they had used antibiotics. They were divided into 3 groups: Those who did not use antibiotics at all, those who used antibiotics for less than 15 days, those who used antibiotics anywhere from 15 days to less than two months and those who used antibiotics for two or more months. The study population was followed for a period from 2004 until June 2012.

Study findings

  • Women who took antibiotics for two months or longer during their late adulthood were 27% more likely to die from all causes when compared to women who did not take antibiotics.
  • Taking antibiotics for two or more months was associated with a 58% higher risk of cardiovascular death.
  • The association between long-term antibiotic use and increased risk of death was also evident in women who took antibiotics during their middle adulthood, from ages 40 to 59 years.
  • There was no notable association between antibiotic use and death from cancer.
The study provides a good evidence that people who take antibiotics for long periods during adulthood may be a high-risk group and should be targeted for risk-factor modification to prevent heart disease and death.

References:
  1. Women's antibiotic use linked to higher risk of death from heart disease, other causes - (https://newsroom.heart.org/news/womens-antibiotic-use-linked-to-higher-risk-of-death-from-heart-disase-other-causes)
Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Related Links

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack

Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.

Yoga Or Aerobic Exercise? Which Can Improve Heart Disease Risk Factors?

Yoga Or Aerobic Exercise? Which Can Improve Heart Disease Risk Factors?

Yoga, as well as aerobic exercise, reduce blood pressure levels, BMI and cholesterol levels in obese diabetic adults with heart disease.

Girls Who Menstruate Before Age 12 at Risk of Heart Disease

Girls Who Menstruate Before Age 12 at Risk of Heart Disease

Starting periods before age of 12 increases the risk of heart disease by 10% than those who attained puberty at 13.

Cold Weather May Increase Risk Of Heart Failure

Cold Weather May Increase Risk Of Heart Failure

People with heart failure when exposed to cold or high-pressure weather could trigger events leading to hospitalization or death.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. These can be easily treated using antibiotics.

Eye Infections

Eye Infections

Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms of eye infection include pain, redness of eye or eyelids, eye discharge.

Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Antibiotics like tetracyclines and fluoroquinolones used in the treatment of bacterial infections interact mainly with dairy products and lead to adverse side effects.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome

Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome

Multiple drug allergy syndrome or multiple drug hypersensitivity syndrome is a condition that causes allergy to two or more unrelated drugs.

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present there are very few antibiotics that are capable of treating enterococcal infections but research is being done on developing many more.

More News on:

Death Facts Bereavement MRSA - The Super Bug Antibiotics Eye Infections Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE) Boils - Treatment by Drugs Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Scurvy is a condition that occurs due to the deficiency of vitamin C. It occurs only rarely, since ...

 Diseases from Pets

Diseases from Pets

Pets can give you diseases. Surprised? You may love your pet but beware! Your pets might be ...

 Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday

Water Matters: Why You Need to Drink Enough Water Everyday

Water is essential to balance body fluids, boost brain function, improve digestion, prevent ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...