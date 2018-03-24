medindia
Type 2 Diabetes Linked to Nutrient-deficient Diet for South Asians in the US
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Type 2 Diabetes Linked to Nutrient-deficient Diet for South Asians in the US

Written by Shirley Johanna
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 24, 2018 at 4:06 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • The prevalence of type 2 diabetes among US South Asians is higher due to consumption of nutrient-deficient diet.
  • Diet of South Asians with type 2 diabetes lacked nutrients like dietary fiber, linoleic acid, vitamin A and E, calcium, magnesium, zinc, potassium, and β-carotene.
  • Dietary interventions are needed to achieve healthy eating habits and reduce the risk of diabetes.
South Asians who live in the US are at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes due to poor dietary choices, finds a study conducted at the UT Southwestern Medical Center.
Type 2 Diabetes Linked to Nutrient-deficient Diet for South Asians in the US

According to the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, South Asian Americans are more likely to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at an earlier age and a lower body mass index (BMI) than Caucasians.

Prevalence of Type 2 Diabetes among South Asians

More than four million South Asians from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, live in the United States. The prevalence of type 2 diabetes among the South Asians is four times higher when compared to the Caucasians. The risk increased by 8.1 percent for men and 6.8 percent for women.

A research team led by Dr. Abhimanyu Garg, Professor of Internal Medicine, recruited 77 US South Asians for the study. Among the study population, 44 patients had diabetes, and 33 did not have diabetes.

The participant's consumption of both macronutrient and micronutrient were assessed using a three-day dietary recall that included images of all the foods consumed. The research team found that the diet of South Asians with type 2 diabetes was deficient in dietary fiber, linoleic acid, vitamin A, vitamin E, calcium, magnesium, zinc, potassium, and β-carotene.

They also found that participants with type 2 diabetes consumed fewer calories and less beneficial nutrients than healthy South Asians.

The findings indicate that South Asians with diabetes need to improve their dietary habits, said Dr. Garg, Chief of Internal Medicine's Division of Nutrition and Metabolic Diseases and a senior member of the Center for Human Nutrition.

"We recommend that South Asians with Type 2 diabetes include in their diets more yellow and orange fruit and vegetables, dark green leafy vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, vegetable oils, fatty fish, and low-fat milk and dairy products. These recommendations may also be helpful to improve their blood cholesterol and blood pressure levels," he added.

The findings of the study may also apply to South Asians who live in other developed countries like the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. "Our findings may be less applicable to South Asians living in their native countries because of the effect of acculturation [assimilation] on dietary intake in South Asian migrants in the U.S. and because of the economic disparity and its effect on food choices between the two populations," said Dr. Meena Shah, Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine.

The research team hopes to conduct further studies that will compare and contrast the diets of healthy US-based South Asians with those who have undiagnosed type 2 diabetes or prediabetes.

"This study reveals the effects of diet in these patients and how they can improve their diet to have better health outcomes. But we also need to assess blood nutrient levels, daily energy expenditures, stress levels, and other lifestyle behaviors to do a comprehensive assessment of the factors that contribute to prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes among South Asians," said Dr. Garg, senior author of the study in Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice.

Health Dietary Choices to Reduce the Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

  1. Whole Grains: Opt for whole grains and whole grain products, instead of highly processed carbohydrates. Swapping white rice with whole-wheat bread and pasta, barley, brown rice, buckwheat, millets, and oatmeal can help lower diabetes risk.
  2. Choose Healthy Fats: Good fats, such as the polyunsaturated fats (PUFA) found in nuts, seeds, and vegetable oil can help ward off type 2 diabetes. Avoid consumption of margarine, packaged baked goods, fried foods.
  3. Skip Sweetened Beverages: Drinking sweetened beverages can increase the risk of diabetes by 83 percent. Always opt for water, fresh juices, coffee and tea instead of sugary drinks.
  4. Avoid Red Meat: Red meat like beef, pork, lamb and processed meat like bacon and hot dogs can increase the risk of diabetes. Always opt for lean meat or fish instead of red meat.
References:
  1. Abhimanyu Garg, Beverley Adams-Huet, Chandna Vasandani, Meena Shah. "Comparison of nutrient intakes in South Asians with type 2 diabetes mellitus and controls living in the United States." Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice, (2018) DOI: 10.1016/j.diabres.2018.01.016
  2. The Nutrition Source - (https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/nutritionsource/disease-prevention/diabetes-prevention/preventing-diabetes-full-story/)
Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Related Links

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

Top 10 Warning Signs of Diabetes You Shouldn't Ignore

Top 10 Warning Signs of Diabetes You Shouldn't Ignore

Warning signs of diabetes such as increased thirst, urinary frequency, prolonged infections, and delayed wound healing among others should not be ignored.

High-fiber Diet may Help Treat Type 2 Diabetes

High-fiber Diet may Help Treat Type 2 Diabetes

A diet rich in fiber promotes the growth of specific bacteria in the gut that can control blood glucose levels and thereby help treat and manage type 2 diabetes.

Can Diets Rich in Polyunsaturated Fats Help Control Hunger, Aid in Weight Loss?

Can Diets Rich in Polyunsaturated Fats Help Control Hunger, Aid in Weight Loss?

Polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs), present in walnuts, salmon and canola oil may bring in favorable changes in appetite hormones associated with hunger and satiety.

Atkins Diet

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Otitis Media

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Diet Pills Low Carbohydrate Diet Atkins Diet The Cabbage Diet Diabetes Diabetic Diet South Beach Diet Otitis Media Diabetes - Essentials 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Black food is the new green owing to its health benefits from cardiovascular health to weight loss. ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Test Your Knowledge on Scurvy

Scurvy is a condition that occurs due to the deficiency of vitamin C. It occurs only rarely, since ...

 Diseases from Pets

Diseases from Pets

Pets can give you diseases. Surprised? You may love your pet but beware! Your pets might be ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...