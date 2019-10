Hepatitis B can Now be Accurately Diagnosed With New Test: Here’s How

Hepatitis B: Facts & Figures

257 million people suffer from hepatitis B worldwide

887,000 deaths occur due to cirrhosis and liver cancer worldwide

27 million (10.5%) HBV-infected patients are aware of their infection

4.5 million (16.7%) HBV-infected patients have access to treatment

Hepatitis B vaccine confers 98-100 percent protection against HBV

Disadvantages of Current Molecular Diagnostic Tests

Poor sensitivity

Inability to simultaneously detect multiple mutations

Time-consuming and cumbersome

Expensive

Advantages of the New Molecular Diagnostic Test

High Sensitivity: COLD-PCR/FMCA has very high sensitivity and can detect HBV mutations at much lower concentrations than conventional techniques such as PCR/FMCA and PCR Sanger DNA Sequencing (Sensitivity: 1% vs 10% vs 20% respectively)

COLD-PCR/FMCA has very high sensitivity and can detect HBV mutations at much lower concentrations than conventional techniques such as PCR/FMCA and PCR Sanger DNA Sequencing (Sensitivity: 1% 10% 20% respectively) High Differentiation Power: It can differentiate between different phases of HBV infection based on proportion and type of mutations as well as by detection of HBV DNA

It can differentiate between different phases of HBV infection based on proportion and type of mutations as well as by detection of HBV DNA High Predictive Power: It exhibits a high capacity to predict whether a patient will respond to antiviral therapy or not

It exhibits a high capacity to predict whether a patient will respond to antiviral therapy or not Other Advantages: The technique is simple, stable, practical, inexpensive, and convenient and can be used routinely in standard hospital laboratories

Concluding Remarks

The study, published in the, was led by Dr. Qishui Ou, Ph.D., who is attached to the Department of Laboratory Medicine at the First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University. He also has joint appointments at the Gene Diagnostic Laboratory of Fujian Medical University and the Fujian Key Laboratory of Laboratory Medicine, Fuzhou, China.Hepatitis B is caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV) , which can cause serious, potentially life-threatening infections of the liver. It is a major global public health problem. Chronic infections can cause death from cirrhosis and liver cancer. HBV can be transmitted from mother-to-child during pregnancy or through infected blood and other body fluids. A safe and effective vaccine is available that can prevent chronic infections and liver cancer Some statistics on hepatitis B, based on World Health Organization (WHO) data are highlighted below:Several molecular diagnostic tests are currently available for detecting HBV. However, they suffer from several limitations, including the following:In order to overcome these limitations, scientists developed a more practical and cost-effective technique, having high sensitivity for detection of genotype and RT (reverse transcriptase) mutations while detecting HBV DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid).The major advantages of the new COLD-PCR/FMCA diagnostic technique include the following:Existing guidelines have been clearly indicated that dynamic monitoring of HBV DNA, genotypes, and RT mutations are vital for determining infection status, predicting disease progression, and assessing treatment efficacy in HBV-infected patients. In this regard, the new COLD-PCR/FMCA technique is an ideal molecular tool for the accurate diagnosis and treatment of HBV-infected patients.Dr. Qishui Ou concludes:Source: Medindia