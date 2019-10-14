Hepatitis B can Now be Accurately Diagnosed With New Test: Here’s How

The new molecular
diagnostic technique, known as COLD-PCR (co-amplification at lower denaturation
temperature-polymerase chain reaction), is coupled with FMCA (fluorescence
melting curve analysis), which allows highly accurate diagnosis of chronic
hepatitis B patients.
The study,
published in the Journal of
Molecular Diagnostics
, was led by Dr. Qishui
Ou, Ph.D., who is attached to the Department of Laboratory Medicine at the
First Affiliated Hospital of Fujian Medical University. He also has joint
appointments at the Gene Diagnostic Laboratory of Fujian Medical
University and the Fujian Key Laboratory of Laboratory Medicine, Fuzhou, China.
Hepatitis B: Facts & Figures
Hepatitis B is
caused by the hepatitis
B virus (HBV)
, which can cause serious, potentially life-threatening
infections of the liver. It is a major global public health problem. Chronic
infections can cause death from cirrhosis
and liver cancer. HBV can be transmitted
from mother-to-child during
pregnancy or through infected blood and other body fluids. A safe and effective
vaccine is available that can prevent chronic infections and liver cancer
.
Some statistics on
hepatitis B, based on World Health Organization (WHO) data are highlighted
below:
- 257 million people suffer from hepatitis B
worldwide
- 887,000 deaths occur due to cirrhosis and liver
cancer worldwide
- 27 million (10.5%) HBV-infected patients are aware
of their infection
- 4.5 million (16.7%) HBV-infected patients have
access to treatment
- Hepatitis B vaccine confers 98-100 percent
protection against HBV
Disadvantages of Current Molecular
Diagnostic Tests
Several molecular
diagnostic tests are currently available for detecting HBV. However, they
suffer from several limitations, including the following:
- Poor
sensitivity
- Inability
to simultaneously detect multiple mutations
- Time-consuming
and cumbersome
- Expensive
In order to
overcome these limitations, scientists developed a more practical and
cost-effective technique, having high sensitivity for detection of genotype and
RT (reverse transcriptase) mutations while detecting HBV DNA (deoxyribonucleic
acid).
Advantages of the New Molecular Diagnostic
Test
The major
advantages of the new COLD-PCR/FMCA diagnostic technique include the following:
- High
Sensitivity: COLD-PCR/FMCA has very high sensitivity and can detect
HBV mutations at much lower concentrations than conventional techniques
such as PCR/FMCA and PCR Sanger DNA Sequencing (Sensitivity: 1% vs 10% vs 20% respectively)
- High
Differentiation Power: It can differentiate between different phases
of HBV infection based on proportion and type of mutations as well as by
detection of HBV DNA
- High
Predictive Power: It exhibits a high capacity to predict whether a
patient will respond to antiviral
therapy or not
- Other
Advantages: The technique is simple, stable, practical, inexpensive,
and convenient and can be used routinely in standard hospital laboratories
Concluding Remarks
Existing
guidelines have been
clearly indicated that dynamic monitoring of HBV DNA,
genotypes, and RT mutations are vital for determining infection status,
predicting disease progression, and assessing treatment efficacy in
HBV-infected patients. In this regard, the new COLD-PCR/FMCA technique is an
ideal molecular tool for the accurate diagnosis and treatment of HBV-infected
patients.
Dr. Qishui Ou concludes: "Until now there have not been
high-throughput approaches to detect HBV DNA, genotype, and RT mutations
simultaneously. Therefore, it was necessary to establish a more practical and
inexpensive method with high sensitivity to detect genotype and RT mutations
while detecting HBV DNA. COLD-PCR/FMCA has that potential."
- Establishment of Co-amplification at Lower Denaturation Temperature PCR/Fluorescence Melting Curve Analysis for Quantitative Detection of Hepatitis B Virus DNA, Genotype, and Reverse Transcriptase Mutation and its Application in Diagnosis of Chronic Hepatitis B - (https://jmd.amjpathol.org/article/S1525-1578(19)30356-3/fulltext)
