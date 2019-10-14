Hepatitis B can Now be Accurately Diagnosed With New Test: Here’s How

Highlights:

New molecular diagnostic test has been developed that can accurately detect hepatitis B virus

This test is much more superior than conventional testing methods for hepatitis B

It could lead to quicker diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis B, thereby saving many lives Hepatitis B can now be diagnosed using a powerful new molecular diagnostic technique that is much more superior to currently available testing methods. This new, highly sensitive technique is advantageous as it is capable of simultaneously evaluating several parameters that are crucial for the optimal management of patients. Hepatitis B can now be diagnosed using a powerful new molecular diagnostic technique that is much more superior to currently available testing methods. This new, highly sensitive technique is advantageous as it is capable of simultaneously evaluating several parameters that are crucial for the optimal management of patients.

