Facial Exercise After Botox Treatment can Smooth Out Wrinkles Faster

Botox (botulinum toxin) injections are a form of beauty treatment that irons out the wrinkles on the face and gives a more youthful appearance

Normally, the wrinkle-reducing effect of Botox takes three to four days to be evident

Exercising facial muscles after Botox injections can smooth wrinkles faster, which may be important to persons who have an important social event within a day or two

Facial muscle exercise can speed up wrinkle-reducing effect of Botox to about one day instead of the usual three to four days, according to a recent study by Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. The findings of the study appear in the