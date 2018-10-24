Biomarker Aids Personalized Treatment for Endometriosis

Highlights
:
- Measurement of progesterone receptor
(PR) status at sites of endometriosis lesions can predict whether a woman
will benefit from first-line treatment
namely hormone therapy or not
- Endometriosis is a fairly common
condition that affects women predominantly in the reproductive age group
(16 to 50 years) causing extremely painful periods and inability to
conceive
- Knowing progesterone receptor status
can help provide personalized treatment with best results and lower
chances of disease recurrence
Estimating the levels of progesterone
receptors at the sites of endometriosis by specialized histological techniques
can predict if a woman will respond to first-line
hormone treatment or not.
The study was led by A. Flores, M.D., of
the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, Yale School
of Medicine, Yale University, in New Haven, Connecticut, and the findings of
the study appear in the Endocrine Society's publication, Journal
of Clinical Endocrinology Metabolism
.
‘Measuring progesterone receptor levels in patients with endometriosis can help provide customized and targeted therapy with an improved patient response and reduced chances of disease recurrence.’
According to Flores, "Receptor
status in endometriosis could be used in a similar way to how estrogen receptor
and progesterone receptor status is used in breast cancer
for personalizing treatment options Such an approach to
endometriosis management could better determine which medication each individual
patient responds to and minimize delays in providing the optimal medical
therapy."
What
is Endometriosis? Endometriosis
is a debilitating condition that affects women in the
reproductive age group that causes extremely painful periods and the
inability to conceive. In this condition, the lining of the
uterus or endometrium is found in sites outside the uterus as well, such as
ovary, tubes, and pelvis. These endometrial tissues also bleed during
menstruation causing severe lower abdominal pain and discomfort. It is a common
condition affecting nearly 10 percent of women between 16 to 50 years and can
severely affect the quality of their life.
The main forms of treatment include
progestin-based hormone therapies and surgery. Unfortunately,
response to hormonal treatment is highly variable and recurrence rates of the
condition remain high
Measuring
Progesterone Receptor (PR) Status in Endometriosis
In this retrospective cohort study, the
study team analyzed progesterone receptor status in 52 women diagnosed with endometriosis and
found that levels
of progesterone receptor could predict a woman's responsiveness to hormone based
therapy
What
is PR and How is it Important in Endometriosis?
- The hormone progesterone mediates
its effects by interacting with progesterone receptors present in the
tissues
- However, the expression of
progesterone receptors in endometriosis lesions vary
greatly in different patients. Unfortunately,
hormone-based therapies do not take into consideration these differing
rates of PR expression when treating the condition
- Endometriosis lesions are known to
be estrogen-dependent meaning they increase in size and number in
response to estrogen hormone. However,
they decrease in size and number in response to progesterone. Thus,
progestin based hormone treatment is a preferred form
of treatment in endometriosis.
- Measuring the
status of PR in women before starting hormone therapy
can therefore, predict whether
or not they will respond to hormone treatment
Says Flores "Receptor status in
endometriosis could be used in a similar way to how the
estrogen receptor and progesterone receptor status is used
in breast cancer for personalizing treatment options. Such an approach to
endometriosis management could better determine which medication each
individual patient responds to and minimize delays in providing the optimal
medical therapy."
Effects
of Progesterone in Endometriosis
The exact manner in which progesterone
works in women with endometriosis is not fully clear,
but the following mechanisms are suggested:
- Reduces pain and discomfort
associated with endometriosis by reducing inflammation
- Suppresses the growth of new
endometriosis lesions and destroys existing lesions
- Prevents menstruation
and thus,
controls the associated symptoms
Conclusion
Although more research is needed to
confirm and validate that hormone receptor status can predict response to
treatment, the study helps clinicians to choose the best possible treatment
that will offer women with endometriosis the best outcome with least side
effects and lesser chances of disease recurrence based on her progesterone
receptor status
According to Flores, "Examining
progesterone receptor status in endometriotic lesions may allow for a novel,
targeted approach to treating endometriosis,"
