Estimating the levels of progesterone receptors at the sites of endometriosis by specialized histological techniques can predict if a woman will respond to first-line hormone treatment or not.

Biomarker Aids Personalized Treatment for Endometriosis

‘Measuring progesterone receptor levels in patients with endometriosis can help provide customized and targeted therapy with an improved patient response and reduced chances of disease recurrence.’ Read More..

