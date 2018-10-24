medindia
Biomarker Aids Personalized Treatment for Endometriosis
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Biomarker Aids Personalized Treatment for Endometriosis

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 24, 2018 at 7:00 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Measurement of progesterone receptor (PR) status at sites of endometriosis lesions can predict whether a woman will benefit from first-line treatment namely hormone therapy or not
  • Endometriosis is a fairly common condition that affects women predominantly in the reproductive age group (16 to 50 years) causing extremely painful periods and inability to conceive
  • Knowing progesterone receptor status can help provide personalized treatment with best results and lower chances of disease recurrence
Estimating the levels of progesterone receptors at the sites of endometriosis by specialized histological techniques can predict if a woman will respond to first-line hormone treatment or not.
Biomarker Aids Personalized Treatment for Endometriosis

The study was led by A. Flores, M.D., of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, Yale School of Medicine, Yale University, in New Haven, Connecticut, and the findings of the study appear in the Endocrine Society's publication, Journal of Clinical Endocrinology  Metabolism.

According to Flores, "Receptor status in endometriosis could be used in a similar way to how estrogen receptor and progesterone receptor status is used in breast cancer for personalizing treatment options Such an approach to endometriosis management could better determine which medication each individual patient responds to and minimize delays in providing the optimal medical therapy."

What is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a debilitating condition that affects women in the reproductive age group that causes extremely painful periods and the inability to conceive. In this condition, the lining of the uterus or endometrium is found in sites outside the uterus as well, such as ovary, tubes, and pelvis. These endometrial tissues also bleed during menstruation causing severe lower abdominal pain and discomfort. It is a common condition affecting nearly 10 percent of women between 16 to 50 years and can severely affect the quality of their life.

The main forms of treatment include progestin-based hormone therapies and surgery. Unfortunately, response to hormonal treatment is highly variable and recurrence rates of the condition remain high

Measuring Progesterone Receptor (PR) Status in Endometriosis
In this retrospective cohort study, the study team analyzed progesterone receptor status in 52 women diagnosed with endometriosis and found that levels of progesterone receptor could predict a woman's responsiveness to hormone based therapy

What is PR and How is it Important in Endometriosis?

  • The hormone progesterone mediates its effects by interacting with progesterone receptors present in the tissues
  • However, the expression of progesterone receptors in endometriosis lesions vary greatly in different patients. Unfortunately, hormone-based therapies do not take into consideration these differing rates of PR expression when treating the condition
  • Endometriosis lesions are known to be estrogen-dependent meaning they increase in size and number in response to estrogen hormone. However, they decrease in size and number in response to progesterone. Thus, progestin based hormone treatment is a preferred form of treatment in endometriosis.
  • Measuring the status of PR in women before starting hormone therapy can therefore, predict whether or not they will respond to hormone treatment
Says Flores "Receptor status in endometriosis could be used in a similar way to how the estrogen receptor and progesterone receptor status is used in breast cancer for personalizing treatment options. Such an approach to endometriosis management could better determine which medication each individual patient responds to and minimize delays in providing the optimal medical therapy."

Effects of Progesterone in Endometriosis

The exact manner in which progesterone works in women with endometriosis is not fully clear, but the following mechanisms are suggested:
  • Reduces pain and discomfort associated with endometriosis by reducing inflammation
  • Suppresses the growth of new endometriosis lesions and destroys existing lesions
  • Prevents menstruation and thus, controls the associated symptoms

Conclusion

Although more research is needed to confirm and validate that hormone receptor status can predict response to treatment, the study helps clinicians to choose the best possible treatment that will offer women with endometriosis the best outcome with least side effects and lesser chances of disease recurrence based on her progesterone receptor status

According to Flores, "Examining progesterone receptor status in endometriotic lesions may allow for a novel, targeted approach to treating endometriosis,"

References :
  1. Progesterone Receptor Status Predicts Response to Progestin Therapy in Endometriosis - (https://academic.oup.com/jcem/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1210/jc.2018-01227/5139742?redirectedFrom=fulltext)
  2. Reproductive functions of progesterone receptors - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12017551)
  3. Progestins - (http://endometriosis.org/treatments/progestins/)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Endometriosis

Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a chronic painful disorder with endometrial tissue found at abnormal sites such as ovary and tubes. It causes pelvic pain and fertility issues.

Another Advantage of Breastfeeding: Reduced Risk of Endometriosis

Another Advantage of Breastfeeding: Reduced Risk of Endometriosis

Women who breastfed for a greater duration were less likely to be diagnosed with endometriosis.

New Analysis of Endometriosis Could Improve Diagnoses and Treatments

New Analysis of Endometriosis Could Improve Diagnoses and Treatments

Endometriosis is the invasive displacement of uterine tissue into surrounding organs which affects at least 10 percent of women.

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Oral Health And AIDS

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV Endometriosis AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

Inotersen for Hereditary Transthyretin Amyloidosis (hATTR)

FDA recently approved Inotersen subcutaneous injection to treat adult patients with severe nerve ...

 The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

The Better Flour - Refined Or Whole Wheat Flour!

Whole wheat flour is rapidly gaining exposure for its rich nutritional value and being considered ...

 Elapegademase for Treating Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency

Elapegademase for Treating Adenosine Deaminase Deficiency

FDA approved elapegademase-lvlr injection for intramuscular use is used as an enzyme replacement ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive