Biomarker Aids Personalized Treatment for Endometriosis

‘Measuring progesterone receptor levels in patients with endometriosis can help provide customized and targeted therapy with an improved patient response and reduced chances of disease recurrence.’

What is Endometriosis?

What is PR and How is it Important in Endometriosis?

The hormone progesterone mediates its effects by interacting with progesterone receptors present in the tissues

However, the expression of progesterone receptors in endometriosis lesions vary greatly in different patients. Unfortunately, hormone-based therapies do not take into consideration these differing rates of PR expression when treating the condition

Endometriosis lesions are known to be estrogen-dependent meaning they increase in size and number in response to estrogen hormone. However, they decrease in size and number in response to progesterone. Thus, progestin based hormone treatment is a preferred form of treatment in endometriosis.

Measuring the status of PR in women before starting hormone therapy can therefore, predict whether or not they will respond to hormone treatment

Effects of Progesterone in Endometriosis

Reduces pain and discomfort associated with endometriosis by reducing inflammation

Suppresses the growth of new endometriosis lesions and destroys existing lesions

Prevents menstruation and thus, controls the associated symptoms

Conclusion

