medindia
Exercising Leg Muscles Critical to Neurological Health
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Exercising Leg Muscles Critical to Neurological Health

Written by Suchitra Chari
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 24, 2018 at 3:31 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Neurological health depends on the signals sent by the body's large, leg muscles to the brain.
  • The experimental subject that had restricted hind limb movement for 28 days showed a decreased number of neural stem cells.
  • The study could give clues to doctors about why patients with specific neurological disorders decline rapidly with reduced movement.
Exercising the large, leg muscles in our body can improve neurological health, says a study published in Frontiers in Neuroscience.
Exercising Leg Muscles Critical to Neurological Health

The study sheds light on the reason why patients with neurological diseases like motor neuron disease, multiple sclerosis, and spinal muscular atrophy often rapidly decline after their movement becomes limited.

"Our study supports the notion that people who are unable to do load-bearing exercises -- such as patients who are bed-ridden, or even astronauts on extended travel -- not only lose muscle mass, but their body chemistry is altered at the cellular level and even their nervous system is adversely impacted," says Dr. Raffaella Adami from the Universitā degli Studi di Milano, Italy.

Study - How does leg movement affect Brain Health?

Researchers conducted experiments with two sets of mice - the mice in set one were allowed to use only their front legs and were restricted from using their hind legs for a period of 28 days. The mice in set two were the control mice which were allowed to roam. During the trial, the mice in both sets continued to eat and groom normally and did not exhibit stress.

The researchers also studied individual cells to see the impact of reduced exercise at a cellular level.

Results at the end of the trial

  • There was a decrease in the number of neural stem cells by 70 percent in the sub-ventricular zone in the test mice, compared to the control group mice. The sub-ventricular area iswhere the stem cells produce new nerve cells or neurons and is a region important in many mammals for maintaining nerve cell health.
  • Limiting physical activity caused neurons and specialized cells called oligodendrocytes that support and insulate nerve cells to mature incompletely.
  • When analyzing individual cells, the researchers found that cutting down on exercise reduced the amount of oxygen in the body, which in turn could alter metabolism. It also impacted two genes. One of the genes called CDK5Rap1 that was affected is very important for mitochondrial health. The mitochondria as we all know is the powerhouse of the cells that are essential for producing and releasing the energy needed by the body.

Significance of the results

The study shows that exercising the legs, especially in weight-bearing exercise, sends messages across to the brain to produce healthy neural cells. Nerve cells are the building blocks of the brain and nervous system and allow us to handle stress and adapt to challenge in our lives.

Hence, reducing exercise could cause an opposite effect and make it difficult for the body to produce new nerve cells.

"It is no accident that we are meant to be active: to walk, run, crouch to sit, and use our leg muscles to lift things," says Adami. "Neurological health is not a one-way street with the brain telling the muscles 'lift,' 'walk,' and so on."

It now seems clear that leg movement has a critical role to play, and the lack of it could have several health impacts - some known ones like cardio-vascular impacts as a result of sedentary lifestyles, to some others that are yet to be studied, like health issues that occur due to lack of gravity and load-bearing exercise when astronauts are sent into space for months or even years, say the researchers.

We can conclude by saying that reduced exercise is a critical factor that exacerbates neurological diseases and the current study fundamentally alters brain and nervous system medicine.

"One could say our health is grounded on Earth in ways we are just beginning to understand," concludes co-author Dr. Daniele Bottai, also from the Universitā degli Studi di Milano.

Neurological Disorders

Neurological disorders affect the central and peripheral nervous system, which comprises the brain, spinal cord, cranial nerves, peripheral nerves, nerve roots, autonomic nervous system, neuromuscular junction, and muscles.

These disorders include epilepsy, Alzheimer disease and other dementias, stroke, migraine, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, neuroinfections, brain tumors, and traumatic disorders of the nervous system due to head trauma. Many bacterial, viral, fungal, and parasitic infections can affect the nervous system.

The global burden of neurological disorders is high. Globally, more than 6 million people die due to stroke each year, more than 50 million people have epilepsy, an estimated 47.5 million people live with dementia (Alzheimer's disease contributes to 60-70% of cases), and the prevalence of migraine is more than 10% worldwide.

References:
  1. Leg exercise is critical to brain and nervous system health - (https://www.eurekalert.org/emb_releases/2018-05/f-lei051718.php)
  2. What are neurological disorders? - (http://www.who.int/features/qa/55/en/)


Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Related Links

Nervous system

Nervous system

Know about Nervous system, which consists of network of specialized cells that transmits the signal between different parts of the body.

Brain Health Matters - International Brain Awareness Week

Brain Health Matters - International Brain Awareness Week

Brain awareness week (BAW) is a global initiative observed in March to raise awareness about advances in brain research and its benefits. Participants organize fun events and activities to educate people of all ages about brain health and importance ...

Capacity to Stand on One Leg Reflects Brain Health

Capacity to Stand on One Leg Reflects Brain Health

Researchers have found a link between lack of balance and small blood vessel damage in brain. Studies show inability to balance on one leg for 20 seconds or longer could indicate cognitive damage.

Exercise Makes Brain More Resilient Towards Stress and Anxiety

Exercise Makes Brain More Resilient Towards Stress and Anxiety

A research team has claimed that exercising helps reorganize the brain so that its response to stress is reduced and there is no interference with its normal functioning.

Achilles Tendon Rupture or Tear

Achilles Tendon Rupture or Tear

Achilles tendon tear or rupture occurs at the back of your lower leg. Achilles tendon tear occurs more commonly in those engaged in sporting activities.

Dystonia

Dystonia

Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated.

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

More News on:

Health Insurance - India Achilles Tendon Rupture or Tear Dystonia 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety / Dental Phobia

Dental Anxiety is kind of dental phobia where a person has a fear of going to dentist mainly due to ...

 Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine-Levin Syndrome (KLS) / Sleeping Beauty Syndrome

Kleine Levin (KLS) or sleeping beauty syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that primarly ...

 Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

Latent Autoimmune Diabetes (LADA)

LADA or Latent Autoimmune Diabetes of Adulthood is a form of type 1 autoimmune diabetes that can be ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...