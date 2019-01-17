Duration and Quality of Sleep Crucial for Cardiovascular Health

Font : A- A+



Highlights:

Duration and quality of sleep are crucial for maintaining optimal cardiovascular health

People who sleep less than 6 hours at night are more likely to develop atherosclerosis than those who sleep 7-8 hours, without fragmentation of sleep

This can prevent the development of cardiovascular disease Good quality and adequate amount of sleep are very important for optimal cardiovascular health, a new study suggests. People who sleep between 7 to 8 hours at night are at a far lesser risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) than those who sleep for less than 6 hours. Good quality and adequate amount of sleep are very important for optimal cardiovascular health, a new study suggests. People who sleep between 7 to 8 hours at night are at a far lesser risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) than those who sleep for less than 6 hours.

Duration and Quality of Sleep Crucial for Cardiovascular Health



The new PESA CNIC-Santander Study indicates that poor quality sleep increases the risk of



‘Duration and quality of sleep are important for maintaining cardiovascular health. People who sleep less than 6 hours at night are at a higher risk of developing atherosclerosis than those who sleep 7-8 hours, without any interruption.’

Read More.. Dr. Fuster is the currently the General Director at the National Center for Cardiovascular Research or Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC), Madrid, Spain. He is also a Professor of Medicine and Cardiology at Mount Sinai and Director, Zena and Michael A. Wiener Cardiovascular Institute, Mount Sinai, New York, USA. He is also the Editor-in-Chief of JACC.



Dr. Ordovás is a Senior Scientist and Director of the Nutrition and Genomics Laboratory at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University, Massachusetts, USA.



The study has been published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC).

Study Background The study is based on the premise that cardiovascular health could be maintained by factors other than conventional preventive strategies such as a healthy diet, daily physical activity, and medications. One of these factors is sleep and its role in preventing CVD. In this regard, Ordovás said: "There are two things we usually do every day: eat and sleep. We've known for many years the relation between good nutrition and cardiovascular health; however, we don't know as much the relation between sleep and cardiovascular health." Therefore, it follows that the role of sleep should be evaluated as one of the interventions to fight CVD.



What were the Drawbacks of Previous Studies? Previous studies suffered from the following drawbacks:

Studies included patients with health problems such as sleep apnea, which can cause bias

Studies relied solely on questionnaires for obtaining information on sleep, which is not as accurate as direct measurements

Studies stressed that lack of sleep increased CVD risk through indirect risk factors like blood pressure, blood glucose, inflammation, and obesity.

Direct risk factors like atherosclerosis were not studied What's New in the Current Study? Some of the unique features of the new study include the following:

Study was much larger, which included almost 4,000 participants

Study focused on a healthy population

Study used actigraphs to gather objective data on sleep. An actigraph is a small device worn on the wrist that continuously measures activity or movement

First study to show that objectively measured sleep is independently linked to atherosclerosis throughout the body and not just in the heart Study Procedure The study population was divided into the following four groups based on sleep duration:

Sleep duration: < 6 hours

Sleep duration: 6-7 hours

Sleep duration: 7-8 hours

Sleep duration: > 8 hours Other features of the study procedure include the following:

The study included 3,974 participants with an average age of 46 years

None of the participants suffered from heart disease

Two-thirds of the population were males

Prevalence and progression of subclinical cardiac lesions were detected by 3D cardiac ultrasound and cardiac computed tomography (CT) scanning

Sleep patterns of the participants were recorded for 7 days by an actigraph Study Findings The following major study findings were noted:

There was a 27 percent more likelihood of developing atherosclerosis in those who slept < 6 hours at night than those who slept for 7-8 hours

There was a 34 percent more likelihood of developing atherosclerosis in those who had poor quality sleep than those who had good quality sleep. Quality of sleep depends on the frequency of waking up at night and frequency of movements during sleep

Sleep duration > 8 hours increases the risk of atherosclerosis, especially in women Concluding Remarks The impact of sleep duration and quality of sleep in atherosclerosis was evaluated. This revealed that participants who slept less than 6 hours per night or experienced a fragmented sleep pattern, had more sleep duration and quality are of vital importance in cardiovascular health.



In this regard, Fuster concludes: "Medicine is entering into a fascinating phase. Until now we have tried to understand the cardiovascular disease. But thanks to studies like PESA CNIC- Santander, we are starting to understand health."

Funding Source The study was funded by a public-private-partnership (PPP) between the Spanish Government (through the Carlos III Institute of Health) and the Pro CNIC Foundation, which includes 13 Spanish private companies.



References : Association of Sleep Duration and Quality with Subclinical Atherosclerosis - (http://www.onlinejacc.org/content/73/2/134)



Source: Medindia The new PESA CNIC-Santander Study indicates that poor quality sleep increases the risk of atherosclerosis , which causes plaque build-up on the inner walls of the arteries throughout the body. This can significantly elevate the risk of CVD. The study was jointly led by Dr. Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, and José M. Ordovás, PhD.Dr. Fuster is the currently the General Director at the National Center for Cardiovascular Research or Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC), Madrid, Spain. He is also a Professor of Medicine and Cardiology at Mount Sinai and Director, Zena and Michael A. Wiener Cardiovascular Institute, Mount Sinai, New York, USA. He is also the Editor-in-Chief of JACC.Dr. Ordovás is a Senior Scientist and Director of the Nutrition and Genomics Laboratory at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University, Massachusetts, USA.The study has been published in theThe study is based on the premise that cardiovascular health could be maintained by factors other than conventional preventive strategies such as a healthy diet, daily physical activity, and medications. One of these factors is sleep and its role in preventing CVD. In this regard, Ordovás said:Therefore, it follows that the role of sleep should be evaluated as one of the interventions to fight CVD.Previous studies suffered from the following drawbacks:Some of the unique features of the new study include the following:The study population was divided into the following four groups based on sleep duration:Other features of the study procedure include the following:The following major study findings were noted:The impact of sleep duration and quality of sleep in atherosclerosis was evaluated. This revealed that participants who slept less than 6 hours per night or experienced a fragmented sleep pattern, had more cholesterol plaques compared to those who slept longer without any interruption. Therefore, this study indicates thatIn this regard, Fuster concludes: "Medicine is entering into a fascinating phase. Until now we have tried to understand the cardiovascular disease. But thanks to studies like PESA CNIC- Santander, we are starting to understand health."The study was funded by a public-private-partnership (PPP) between the Spanish Government (through the Carlos III Institute of Health) and the Pro CNIC Foundation, which includes 13 Spanish private companies.Source: Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: