Duration and Quality of Sleep Crucial for Cardiovascular Health

‘Duration and quality of sleep are important for maintaining cardiovascular health. People who sleep less than 6 hours at night are at a higher risk of developing atherosclerosis than those who sleep 7-8 hours, without any interruption.’

Read More..

Study Background

What were the Drawbacks of Previous Studies?

Studies included patients with health problems such as sleep apnea, which can cause bias

Studies relied solely on questionnaires for obtaining information on sleep, which is not as accurate as direct measurements

Studies stressed that lack of sleep increased CVD risk through indirect risk factors like blood pressure, blood glucose, inflammation, and obesity.

Direct risk factors like atherosclerosis were not studied

What's New in the Current Study?

Study was much larger, which included almost 4,000 participants

Study focused on a healthy population

Study used actigraphs to gather objective data on sleep. An actigraph is a small device worn on the wrist that continuously measures activity or movement

First study to show that objectively measured sleep is independently linked to atherosclerosis throughout the body and not just in the heart

Study Procedure

Sleep duration: < 6 hours

Sleep duration: 6-7 hours

Sleep duration: 7-8 hours

Sleep duration: > 8 hours

The study included 3,974 participants with an average age of 46 years

None of the participants suffered from heart disease

Two-thirds of the population were males

Prevalence and progression of subclinical cardiac lesions were detected by 3D cardiac ultrasound and cardiac computed tomography (CT) scanning

Sleep patterns of the participants were recorded for 7 days by an actigraph

Study Findings

There was a 27 percent more likelihood of developing atherosclerosis in those who slept < 6 hours at night than those who slept for 7-8 hours

There was a 34 percent more likelihood of developing atherosclerosis in those who had poor quality sleep than those who had good quality sleep. Quality of sleep depends on the frequency of waking up at night and frequency of movements during sleep

Sleep duration > 8 hours increases the risk of atherosclerosis, especially in women

Concluding Remarks

Funding Source

Association of Sleep Duration and Quality with Subclinical Atherosclerosis - (http://www.onlinejacc.org/content/73/2/134)

The new PESA CNIC-Santander Study indicates that poor quality sleep increases the risk of atherosclerosis , which causes plaque build-up on the inner walls of the arteries throughout the body. This can significantly elevate the risk of CVD. The study was jointly led by Dr. Valentin Fuster, MD, PhD, and José M. Ordovás, PhD.Dr. Fuster is the currently the General Director at the National Center for Cardiovascular Research or Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC), Madrid, Spain. He is also a Professor of Medicine and Cardiology at Mount Sinai and Director, Zena and Michael A. Wiener Cardiovascular Institute, Mount Sinai, New York, USA. He is also the Editor-in-Chief of JACC.Dr. Ordovás is a Senior Scientist and Director of the Nutrition and Genomics Laboratory at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University, Massachusetts, USA.The study has been published in theThe study is based on the premise that cardiovascular health could be maintained by factors other than conventional preventive strategies such as a healthy diet, daily physical activity, and medications. One of these factors is sleep and its role in preventing CVD. In this regard, Ordovás said:Therefore, it follows that the role of sleep should be evaluated as one of the interventions to fight CVD.Previous studies suffered from the following drawbacks:Some of the unique features of the new study include the following:The study population was divided into the following four groups based on sleep duration:Other features of the study procedure include the following:The following major study findings were noted:The impact of sleep duration and quality of sleep in atherosclerosis was evaluated. This revealed that participants who slept less than 6 hours per night or experienced a fragmented sleep pattern, had more cholesterol plaques compared to those who slept longer without any interruption. Therefore, this study indicates thatIn this regard, Fuster concludes: "Medicine is entering into a fascinating phase. Until now we have tried to understand the cardiovascular disease. But thanks to studies like PESA CNIC- Santander, we are starting to understand health."The study was funded by a public-private-partnership (PPP) between the Spanish Government (through the Carlos III Institute of Health) and the Pro CNIC Foundation, which includes 13 Spanish private companies.Source: Medindia